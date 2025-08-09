EXCLUSIVE: UCLA Commit Cooper Javorsky Talks High School Goals
Cooper Javorsky is one of the many commits the Bruins have from the state of California. He detailed more of what he is looking at with his goals and his team's goal for his final season in an interview with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"My biggest goal is to be a leader. Someone who leads by example every single day. On the field, that means not giving up a single sack on the o-line and being a real contributor on the d-line. Pushing myself to develop technically so I'm as prepared as possible for college. Off the field, it's about helping to develop the younger guy so they're ready when it's their turn.
We have a saying at San Juan, "RFTB" or Ride For The Brand. To me, that's not just about this year's team. It's about leaving the program better than when I got here and making an impact beyond just this season. My brother Jake lived that every day when he played here, and he's a huge inspiration for me. I want to have that same mindset and make sure I'm serving my teammates, school, and program that makes them great going forward," the talented prospect stated when speaking about his personal goals for his final season with UCLA Bruins On SI.
The UCLA commit would then detail his season goals.
"As a team, our goals are pretty straightforward: score 21 points a game and give up less, beat Tesoro, win league, win CIF. Nothing more, nothing less. We believe if we play our game, those things will happen. I have no doubt about that. We've got the player, we've got the coaches, and we know the only team that can beat us is ourselves. That means we can't take anyone for granted. We have to be ready every Friday night, rise up, lock in, and give our absolute best. If we stay focused, play for each other, and execute, we will achieve our goals."
The talented prospect has many different things he wants to improve.
"Personally, I want to keep working on my technique and expanding my knowledge of the game. I'm graduating in December and enrolling at UCLA in the spring, so my goal is to be as prepared as possible for spring ball. I know I still have a lot to work on...Coach Kwon has made sure to remind me of that...haha!! But I have a game plan of what needs to get done, and I'm committed to it. As a team, we need to hold each other accountable EVERY. SINGLE. DAY. It's easy to get up for game days, but staying locked in during the week, with everything going on, is where championships are built. Coach Frith, Jacobs, and all the coaches really, never fail to keep pounding that into our heads. We've had the guys to win it all the past two seasons, but just fell short. Sometimes the difference is holding everyone to the standard, no matter what. That's the mindset we need for the entire season."
The talented California recruit detailed what a successful season would look like for him.
"Winning CIF. For me, success would mean playing to the standard that I hold myself to every single day. I can't control everything, but I can control my effort, my prep, and the way I compete on every snap. If I meet my standard and we win CIF, then this season is a success. That's how I want to end my high school career."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.