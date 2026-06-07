Since becoming the head coach of UCLA football, Bob Chesney has become one of the best recruiters in college football.

UCLA has never been a top football recruiting program in recent memory. Since 2020, the Bruins have had only one top-30 recruiting class according to Rivals, in 2021, when they ranked 30th. In his first offseason with the Bruins, UCLA already has one of the top recruiting classes in the country for 2027.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Recently, ESPN updated its team recruiting rankings, and the Bruins have moved up two spots to number seven.

UCLA’s 2027 Recruiting Class

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN’s national recruiting analyst Craig Haubert released his updated 2027 team recruiting rankings, placing the Bruins at number seven nationally. This ranking means the Bruins trail only Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Miami, Florida, Notre Dame, and Clemson, but lead all Big Ten teams with the conference's top recruiting class.

“The Bruins have had more lows than highs over the past decade, but are getting positive early signs that new head coach Bob Chesney could bring a better rate of success and consistency based on some of the talent he has been able to secure. He capitalized on local talent in the secondary by landing SC Next 300 DBs JuJu Johnson and Pole Moala, and got in-state four-star safety Khalil Terry, a one-time Notre Dame commit, to stay closer to home. He also pulled one-time Georgia commit Jerry Outhouse Jr. out of Texas. The latter is a versatile DB with good burst.”

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“George Toia was a big pull out of Texas for the trenches as the four-star is powerful and agile for his size. If he is able to add some refinement to his game, he has the tools to be a handful. Montana Toilolo also bolsters the D-line. A starter as a junior for local powerhouse Mater Dei, he demonstrates good strength and active hands to take on and defeat blockers.”

Can UCLA Add to the Class?

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While it's great to see the Bruins in the top 10 in recruiting, they could reach the top five, as they still have not finished recruiting the 2027 class.

The Bruins are hosting many Blue Chip players over the weekend, including a surprise visit from five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb , four-star wide receiver Blake Wong , and Ohio State QB commit Brady Edmunds. If the Bruins are able to add two of these three recruits, they could move up in the rankings and finish with a top-five recruiting class in the country.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Overall, Chesney’s leadership has clearly reinvigorated the UCLA program. As a result, there is renewed excitement in Westwood that has not been felt in a long time.