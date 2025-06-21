Where do UCLA Coaches Rank in Recruiter Rankings?
An integral part of DeShaun Foster's cultural turnaround at the helm of the UCLA Bruins has been cultivating a solid coaching and recruiting staff.
After the Bruins landed their 19th commitment in the class of 2026 and 11th pledge in the month of June, three-star defensive lineman David Schwerzel, let's take a look at where Foster's staff ranks in the nation according to 247Sports amid a hot recruiting streak.
19. Burl Toler III, 6 Commits, Wide Receivers Coach
Toler III comes in at No. 19 in the nation in 247Sports' 2026 Football Recruiter Rankings. The passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach is responsible for landing the Bruins six commits in the class of 2026.
His pledges include four-star Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) pass catcher Jonah Smith, twin brothers Jaron (four-star) and Kennan (three-star) Pula, three-star out of Stockton, California Kenneth Moore III and two cross-country three-star and Florida products Xavier Stinson and Santana Carlos.
27. Andy Kwon, 3 Commits, Offensive Line Coach
Kwon may not have the most pledgess, but he is responsible for the most impactful recruitments of the 2026 class. He is ranked 27th in the nation and is responsible for bringing in the two highest-rated recruits in Foster's tenure as the Bruins' head coach.
The offensive line coach shook Westwood by bringing in four-star Florida offensive linemen Micah "Champion" Smith and Johnnie Jones Jr., they are UCLA's highest-rated recruits in the class of 2026. Kwon also brought in three-star lineman Cooper Javorsky out of San Juan Capistrano, California.
34. Ikaika Malloe, 4 Commits, Defensive Coordinator
Malloe comes in at 34th overall on the list and jumped 18 spots after landing Schwerzel on Thursday. Malloe has brought in four three-star commits to Westwood and has long been noted as an integral factor on visits to swaying recruits.
The defensive coordinator is responsible for acquiring Anthony Jones, Schwerzel, Ramzak Fruean and Matthew Muasau, all three-star pledges. Schwerzel most notably was believed to most likely commit to Washington but shocked the recruiting landscape when he pledged to UCLA.
146. Demetrice Martin, 2 Commits, Secondary Coach
Martin is responsible for two of UCLA's commits and could possibly land a recently decommitted four-star for the class of 2027.
Martin recruited Rancho Cucamonga products Justin Lewis and Joshua Mensah to Westwood. Both defensive backs are three-stars and rank within the top-100 of their positions nationally.
Four-star safety Khalil Terry recently decommitted from Michigan State and has been linked to the Bruins for a while. He has a strong relationship with Martin and could be attracted to the culture Foster is building in Westwood.
UCLA is slowly becoming a destination. And thanks to these recruiters, the Bruins jumped into the top-10 recruiting classes of 2026.
