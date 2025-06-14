EXCLUSIVE: Cooper Javorsky Urges Recruits To Give UCLA A Chance
The UCLA Bruins recently landed another offensive lineman commit following a successful official visit. That was when Cooper Javorsky announced his UCLA commitment on Thursday.
Following his commitment, Javorsky caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail whether he will be peer recruiting, which coach played a big factor, and he also left an important message to the fans.
"Coach Kwon, without a doubt. From our very first conversation, it was different. He’s intense, passionate, and brutally honest. I love it! When we had out one on one meeting, I really appreciated hearing what he expects out of me, my mindset, the discipline needed and just the standard he holds the O-line room to. He’s looking for “dudes” who are willing to sell out, buy in and grind," he said. "There’s a chip on his shoulder, and I want to carry some of that load. But to say it was only Coach Kwon would be unfair to everyone else. I really had such awesome conversations with everyone, especially Coach Neuheisel.
"I really can’t say enough about him. He is the most genuine person. Very easy to talk to. Nothing was off limits, and he is about as close to what I would call Mr. Bruin as you can get. Huge influence on my decision. Also, Coach Sunseri. I challenge you to speak with him and not want to run through a wall. Really, name a coach and I will tell you something about how each of them influenced my decision. They all had the same message, same passion, and are all on the same mission."
The talented commit urges the talented recruits around him to visit and give the Bruins a chance.
"Absolutely. This class is special, and if I can help bring other dawgs with me, I will. I want to play with guys who are all about competing, growing, and building something. If I believe in UCLA this much, why wouldn’t I want to share that? I’ll keep it real, just like the coaches did with me. Just get here and listen to what they have to say. I really believe if you aren’t fired up and want to be part of this, then you are looking for the wrong things out of this process."
Javorsky wanted to thank the Bruins' fans who have been keeping up with his recruiting process.
"Thank you. Seriously. Everyone has been great. This means everything to me and my family. I’m not coming in thinking I’ve made it or I’m owed anything. I’m ready to earn everything, stay humble, and work. UCLA’s getting someone who’s loyal, who believes in doing things the right way, and who’s ready to give everything. Go Bruins. As the Sandman said, “4 is up!"
