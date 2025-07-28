EXCLUSIVE: UCLA WR Commits Detail Bruins Decision
The UCLA Bruins continue to improve their recruiting cycle as they landed many guys in the 2026 recruiting class.
These commitments come from a plethora of different states as they like to recruit not only inside the state of California, which is their primary recruiting spot, but also the states across the nation, like Texas, Georgia, Arizona, and everywhere else. They also have landed commitments at a variety of different positions with certain positions taking priority in this class thus far.
One of the positions that has taken priority thus far is the UCLA Bruins wide receiver class as they have landed many different commitments at the position despite losing two commitments earlier in the cycle.
They lost the Pula brothers, who are two of the highest-rated commits in the class before their commitment, and they later committed to the University of Utah. This didn’t stop them from landing many other commitments even ones that are committed to the program before they did and they have continued to stick it out with the Bruins at this time instead of entertaining other programs.
The Bruins have landed many different commitments at the position in the 2027 class, inclduing Jonah Smith. Smith is one of the better players in the class, as he is one of the most talked about recruits, despite missing many different seasons due to injury. He has detailed his excitement to join the program.
"Being a UCLA commit is a good feeling, they make you feel a part of their Bruin family," Smith stated to UCLA Bruins On SI.
They have also landed other players in the class at the position, including one of the better wide receivers in the state of Florida. That wide receiver being Xavier Stinson. Stinson is one of the better players in the class, and has a lot to offer when it comes to being on the field. He detailed which coaches play the biggest factor.
"The receiver coaches and offensive coordinator helped me make this decision," Stinson said.
Another receiver that is committed to them is Kenneth Moore. He had some great things to say about them too.
"One of my main interests is that UCLA is one of the best academic schools in the country," Moore said. "And the history and tradition of the football program. Playing in the Rose Bowl. Also, I love the direction that Coach Foster has the program going."
It is worth noting that they also have a commitment from Santana Carlos and Xavier Warren.