EXCLUSIVE: Xavier Stinson Breaks Down His Commitment To UCLA
The UCLA Bruins have been on the up-hill climb when it comes to recruiting as they have landed many of the top recruits on their recruiting board at a plethora of different positions. This includes the wide receiver position where they have had many commits in the 2026 recruiting class. Prior to Monday, they had four wide receiver commits while targeting many more in the class.
As of Monday, they now have five commits at the wide receiver position with them landing another three-star recruit in the class. The UCLA Bruins hosted many talented targets, including who they would later find out would commit following the weekend. That player being Xavier Stinson who committed on Monday.
Stinson is a wide receiver prospect from Vero Beach High School in Vero Beach, Florida. he holds offers from many schools, including the UCLA Bruins, Michigan State Spartans, and others who were hopeful he would join their class. Stinson caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI following his commitment so he could detail why he made this decision.
"Definitely culture and how personal it is," the Vero Beach High School star confirmed to UCLA Bruins On SI when detailing why he committed to the UCLA Bruins.
He had the chance to talk with many of the coaches, but a few coaches in specific helped him make this decision.
"The receiver coaches and offensive coordinator helped me make this decision," Stinson said.
The Bruins have shown the talent recruit something that helped him make this decision. This not only helped him with the decision, but made him feel good about his talent as would anyone in this position.
"I feel truly honored for them to believe in me."
The Bruins commit was slated to visit the Michigan State Spartans this upcoming weekend. Will he take that visit?
"I don’t plan on taking any other visits; I have canceled all of the remaining visits that I had."
The Bruins commit had more to share as he wanted to leave off with a message about his commitment for the fans to know. here is what the newest commit in the class had to say.
"It’s time to have some fun," said the newest Bruins commit.
