EXCLUSIVE: Bruins' 2027 Target Lincoln Maego Updates His Recruitment
The UCLA Bruins have been one of the hottest teams in the country thus far, with June 15th right around the corner, where they can hold conversations with a recruit in the 2027 class. One of the recruits expecting a relationship with the staff is Lincoln Maego.
"I think living in Southern California, getting an offer from UCLA is pretty special, especially playing OL and getting an offer from the school where Jonathan Ogden played," the UCLA Bruins target stated to UCLA Bruins On SI.
He is looking forward to building a relationship with many coaches on the staff, with his position coach catching his attention prior to June 15th.
"Coach (Andy) Kwon is really one of those coaches who knows how to not only coach but to teach. He’s the only coach to actually pull up my highlight film and go over it, and he even pulled up my film from the last Rivals camp and went over things he loved and things I could improve on."
The talented recruit isn't unaware of what the Bruins has to offer, as he has already visited the program twice this year.
"I went to UCLA on their junior day this year and went again to watch a practice during spring ball.
The coaches have held a special place in his recruitment thus far as he confirmed to UCLA Bruins On SI that he has visited five schools so far.
"I've only done 5 unofficial visits to Arizona, Michigan, Michigan State, Washington, and UCLA, so those are the ones I really know right now. I really liked all the coaches from all the schools we visited."
Many things come to mind when Maego thinks of the UCLA Bruins. He details more.
"I think of my first visit on junior day and how welcoming all the coaches were to me and my parents. I think of how they are constantly trying to improve things around the facility, too. They were working on the weight room and players' lounge when I was there in the spring. It’ll be cool to see what it looks like now," Maego stated.
As of now, it is still very early, so Maego has yet to begin ranking the programs that have offered him.
"I don’t think I have a rank for any of the schools yet, and I really think the schools I visited all have really good things about them, from the coaching staff to the OL groups to the facilities. Coach Kwon definitely stood out by the way he actually pulled up my film to review it. That was pretty cool."
