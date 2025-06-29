What is UCLA Getting in 3-Star ATH Toray Davis?
Boulder (Colorado) Fairview class of 2026 three-star two-way athlete Toray Davis announced his commitment to the UCLA Bruins on Saturday and joins a stacked recruiting class cultivated by DeShaun Foster and his staff.
He is the second athlete out of the 2026 class to join the Bruins, next to Joshua Mensah, and comes in as the fifth-rated recruit in the group, according to 247Sports. UCLA recouped after the loss of four- and three-star wide receivers Jaron and Kennan Pula earlier in the week by snagging Davis.
Not only is Davis a multi-position athlete, he's a multi-sport athlete, dazzling scouts with supreme athleticism. Though he's nearly as good a receiver, Davis was recruited to Westwood to defend at the safety position. He is UCLA's fifth commit in the secondary for 2026.
He joins a group consisting of Madden Soliai, Logan Hirou, Justin Lewis and Mensah. UCLA safety coach Gabe Lynn was high on Davis for the last couple years, dating back to when he was the assistant director of player personnel in Boulder for Colorado.
Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, evaluated the latest Bruin pledge ahead of his commitment. Here's what he had to say about him:
"Davis is a talented two-sport, two-way standout. He’s a talented hooper and his athleticism pops on the football field. He could play receiver or safety at the next level but safety is where we think his upside is highest. Boasts a projectable frame that is pushing 6-foot-1, 190 pounds with room to add good weight in the coming years. Shows a ton of a range in pass defense with good ball skills and does great job high pointing the football.
"Shows speed to make plays sideline to sideline and can runs down opposing ball carriers from behind. Plays a physical game, loves to hit, can break down in space and is an excellent open field tackler. Competitive player who shows up every down and leader on the field. Like the natural football instincts he shows and when combined with his frame potential, fluid athleticism and toughness, has all the traits to be an every down starter at the Power 4 level with an NFL ceiling as well."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another story on UCLA's 2026 recruiting class and more.
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.