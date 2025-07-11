UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Football Lands 2 Recruits
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we review the Burins landing two recruits -- Carter Gooden and Marcus Almada.
To watch today's episode, view below:
Four-star Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy 2026 defensive lineman Carter Gooden has officially committed to UCLA.
The highly-touted defensive lineman is now DeShaun Foster's highest-rated recruit in the class of 2026, coming in with a 93 rating on 247Sports. Gooden's pledge was expected for the last week or so, and now the Bruins got him along with his three-star high school teammate, Marcus Almada.
"I see it as the place I could develop the best," Gooden told 247Sports' Brian Dohn on his commitment to UCLA. "I see myself playing there. They are bringing me in as an edge, and I also like that I will have the chance to play early. That is going to get me more experience on the field.
"Coach Jethro [Franklin], with his reputation and all his knowledge of the defensive line, it shows a a lot that he can really develop me. He can get me to the next level. I like how UCLA has really high academics. I like the alumni system so even after football I will be set up with a great degree, and a great network of people."
The Bruins beat out Boston College and Penn State for Gooden, who is the No. 1 prospect out of Massachusetts and No. 9 defensive lineman in the nation for the class of 2026.
Bruin Report Online's Tracy Pierson analyzed Gooden throughout his recruitment. He noted his importance at UCLA's edge position.
"UCLA needs high-level edges," Pierson wrote. "Gooden is that. In fact, he's the highest-rated prospect on this list, and he'd be UCLA's highest-ranked commitment (No. 69 overall in the country). Sometimes edges who are 260 pounds are future interior DLs, but Gooden has that rare quality of being a big dude that absolutely still has the quickness to be an edge. Given that he's already so developed physically, he's probably the No. 1 guy on this list who could come in and make an immediate impact as a true freshman."
247Sports Director of Scouting, Andrew Ivins, also spoke highly of Gooden, who is the No. 1 prospect out of Massachusetts, comparing him to Ruke Orhorhoro of the Atlanta Falcons in his May evaluation.
"Early-entry big man that needs some time to age, but one that has a chance to mature into a real nuisance up front with his large features and nimble movements," Ivins said. "Still relatively new to the game of football as he grew up in Canada and played a variety of different sports throughout his youth, but started to figure things out as a junior. Has attacked primarily from the corner in an even front, but future is likely on the inside as he looks like he should eventually carry 285 pounds or more. Launches out of his stance and into the backfield with impressive get-off and has the sudden hands to fight off blocks.
"Frequently in control of his body, which allows him to quickly change course. Can get tied up a little too much at times in individual battles, but has displayed the ability to run the cleat line and make stops in pursuit. Needs to clean up the pad level and improve mooring strength, but should be viewed as a potential impact player on Saturdays that can twist his way through protection while offering alignment flexibility."
This is a massive addition to an already historically great 2026 recruiting class, cultivated by Foster in his first full offseason as UCLA's head coach.
