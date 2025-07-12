Former Four-Star CB Looking to Break Out at UCLA
UCLA Football may have something special on its hands — especially in the secondary.
The Bruins were able to pry away defensive back Rodrick Pleasant from Oregon in the transfer portal after a disappointing two seasons in Eugene. While there, he only played in 11 games, registering five tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass deflection, and a forced fumble.
It’s clear the talent is there, given what he flashed in limited reps. But it didn’t seem like Dan Lanning had much confidence in giving Pleasant consistent snaps. When reporters asked in September 2024 whether Pleasant might contribute soon, Lanning simply said:
“He’s able to help us.”
Woof.
It’s safe to say the speedster wasn’t winning over Lanning, but it hardly mattered, since the Ducks made the College Football Playoff last season.
As a prospect, Pleasant had the resume. 247Sports gave him a four-star rating, and his speed was supposed to be the separator. And it was — just not in football. At Oregon, Pleasant was a member of the track and field team, specializing in sprints. He was still running for Oregon as recently as May, placing as high as second in the 4x100 at the Battle of the Beach.
While in high school, UCLA had interest in the California native, but he chose Oregon, likely due to the prestige of the Ducks’ program. But things come full circle, and Pleasant has landed in Westwood.
How he fits into the scheme remains to be seen, but he's already farther up the depth chart than he ever was in Eugene. He’s set to compete with Scooter Jackson and Andre Jordan Jr. on the left side, though barring a disastrous camp, the starting job likely belongs to Jordan.
It might sound hyperbolic to call Pleasant the fastest player in college football, but it’s not.
In EA Sports College Football 26, Pleasant tied for the highest speed rating in the game: a 99, alongside Nyck Harbor, Barion Brown, and Jordan Anthony.
That kind of speed can be a huge asset for the Bruins, especially on special teams.
Oddly, he only saw seven special teams snaps at Oregon — a strange choice considering the damage he can do in the return game. Don’t be surprised if Pleasant takes over punt and kick return duties at UCLA until he earns a consistent defensive role.
Whether as a returner or a defensive back, Rodrick doesn’t plan on making his opponents’ lives Pleasant. That speed can cause nightmares — and if it’s not going to terrorize defenders on the track, it’ll do it on the gridiron.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another transfer portal story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.