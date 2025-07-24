BREAKING: Elite UCLA Target Kesean Bowman Commits to Conference Foe
The UCLA Bruins have officially missed on one of their top targets in the class of 2027. The news comes on Thursday, as the Bruins missed out on someone who could be considered their No. 1 player in the class in terms of a target.
The Bruins have been targeting this player for a long time, as that player announced his commitment on Thursday.
Kesean Bowman is one of the top players in the nation, as he is a five-star recruit, and has many different key qualities. This includes the physicality he brings at the wide receiver position, and the route running that separates him from the rest of the class. He is based out in the state of Tennessee and is one of the better players from Nashville, Tennessee, as he is currently attending Brentwood Academy High School.
Bowman announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks. This Ducks commit decided to pick the Ducks over the Tennessee Volunteers, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the UCLA Bruins, and many more programs taht wanted him to commit to them. He caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI prior to his commitment talking about the teams that were standing out. he named the Bruins as one of his top schools on his radar at the time.
"UCLA is on my radar. Oregon and Tennessee are the two schools standing out the most right now because of the relationships I have with the coaches at both programs. I also really like Ohio State as well. Coach Hartline is a great coach, and he knows how to develop players for the next level, consistently producing elite receivers."
The Bruins target and newly committed Oregon Ducks wide receiver commit is one of the top players in the class with a bloodline that ties back into football. He is the nephew of three former college football stars. His uncle Adarius Bowman attended Oklahoma State and would later have a career in the CFL. He also had one of his uncles (Mike Bowman) play at Alabama, with his final uncle that played in college (Devin Bowman) played at the University of Georgia.
Many have stated in the past that they believe Kesean has the potential to be the best in the family, as he has NFL potential, with the possibility of being a star on Sundays.
The Bruins will likely still recruit Bowman, but the writing is on the wall, as the Ducks are the lucky program to land the wide receiver.
