Three Bright Spots in UCLA vs New Mexico

The Bruins lost to New Mexico in a blowout, falling 35–10. This marks the first time being winless through three straight to start the season since 2019.
There is not a lot to celebrate after the game; however, there were a few players who stuck out despite the 35-10 blowout.
1. Anthony Woods
Anthony Woods gave his best effort, highlighting how explosive he is as a player. He was able to rush 10 times for 64 yards. His longest run came at the end of the second quarter, where he was able to break for 33 yards, on a questionable play call to end the half.
The Bruins' running back was also able to make a difference in the receiving game. He was able to rack in five catches for 28 yards, most of which came after the catch.
Woods looks like the clear-cut RB1 for the Bruins. He was able to match his season carries versus the Lobos (11 carries in the first two matchups). He has the talent to make big plays; it's just a matter of giving him the ball consistently.
2. Mikey Matthews
Mikey Matthews had a great game versus New Mexico. Showing how he can be used in the deep passing game. He was able to grab three catches for 67 yards, with a receiving average of 22.3.
He made two key plays for the Bruins, catching a pass for 28 yards and a 32-yard catch in the second quarter. His ability to create explosive plays will be a factor moving forward for UCLA.
Matthews will be a key player for the UCLA passing game. Versus UNLV, he was able to record 5 catches for 32 yards. He has been very reliable for Nico Iamaleava, and fans hope to see more of that connection moving forward.
3. Key Lawrence
In the middle of the third quarter, defensive back Key Lawrence was able to force a fumble on fourth down in the red zone, giving the Bruins an ample opportunity to tie the game and shift the momentum.
While the Bruins were unable to capitalize on the following drive, big plays like this will be the reason the Bruins have any hope in turning around the season. They were able to win the turnover margin during this meeting (2-1); more turnovers will be needed to help the offense out.
Lawrence was able to record nine tackles (five solo) in the losing effort. He made two of those tackles on long New Mexico rushes.
