The Key Factor Behind the Bruins’ Winless 0-4 Start
To start the season, the Bruins have dropped four straight and have embarrassed themselves in most of their games. This lack of success eventually led to DeShaun Foster being dismissed on Sept.14th. Bruins fans were hopeful that Tim Skipper would be able to turn the season around; however, in a rough game against Northwestern, the chance of being winless seems more realistic.
There have been plenty of reasons why UCLA hasn't seen any success this year. Coaching has been bad, the offense has struggled, and the defense simply cannot stop the run. But the thing that is killing the Bruins the most is their inability to get things going on the ground.
The Bruins still have not found their workhorse back this season. Carries have been split between three different backs, all with a similar number of carries. UCLA's inability to stick with one back has made it hard for any of them to get going.
Some of the blame falls on the offensive line, which struggles to start the season. Issues such as discipline and blocking in general have been huge contributors to why UCLA can't do anything on offense. But a lot of the blame can be attributed to pass-heavy play-calling. This, in turn, has made it difficult for the running backs to establish themselves.
The running back who has led the "charge" is Anthony Woods. In the first four games, he has had 25 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown. Not far behind is Javian Thomas, who has 117 yards on 23 carries. Both backs have averaged 5.1 yards per carry. The explosiveness is there, but the Bruins have still been reluctant to make it the forefront of their offensive attack.
Iamalavea has had 19 more carries than Woods to start the season. While most of these carries aren't necessarily designed runs, it shows just how much is on Iamaleava's plate this season. Things need to change for the Bruins.
After the terrible game versus New Mexico, there was still a silver lining in the mix. Anthony Woods was able to record 64 yards on 10 carries. Most people thought that the Bruins would rely more on Woods after that. However, in the following week, his carries would be cut down to four. A confusing move nonetheless.
If the Bruins want to see any improvement during the rest of this grueling season, they need to be consistent with who they decide to give carries to. UCLA not doing this has made it hard for their running backs to gather any type of momentum. The lack of a running game has made UCLA very one-dimensional, something that teams have started to pick up on.
The Bruins will play Penn State at home for their next matchup. This game will be hard to watch, but if fans can see improvements made, it will be worth watching Bruins football for the rest of the season.
