What UCLA Must Do to Upset No. 2 Indiana
UCLA is heading to Bloomington to face off against the No. 2-ranked team in the country, Indiana. Both teams are coming off huge conference wins, hoping to carry the momentum against each other. While UCLA has been able to knock off a ranked team this season, Indiana is a different beast.
The Bruins struggled to get things going early against Maryland. At halftime, the score was 7-3, and the Bruins would be scoreless in the third. Past issues plagued UCLA as they would turn the ball over three times during the matchup. This cannot be the case versus Indiana.
Is it likely to beat IU: probably not. But the Bruins have pulled off plenty of surprises this season, so who knows? Anything is possible with a bit of grit.
Smart and Calculated Risks
One of the driving factors during the upset was how aggressive UCLA got during the game versus Penn State. A surprising onside key following the first drive was key in shifting the momentum completely on the Bruins side.
The only reason Tim Skipper decided to do this was because he watched kickoff film all week before the Penn State matchup. If Skipper and Jerry Neuhesiel can identify a weakness in Indiana's film, they need to attack it hard.
The Bruins must maximize every possession throughout the game. This means being aggressive on those fourth-and-short situations that they will probably encounter often during the game. Not only does this keep momentum on the Bruins' side, but it also keeps star Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza off the field.
Minimize Turnovers
UCLA struggled against Maryland, only winning because of a late fourth quarter rally that was capped off by a game winning field goal. A showing like this make fans nervous for the Indiana game.
A massive reason why this game was so close was because of ball security. Nico Iamaleava had a three-turnover game (two interceptions, one fumble), something the Bruins can't afford versus the Hoosiers. This issue was a key driving force in the Bruins' horrendous start to the season.
Iamaleava needs to play a clean game if there is any hope for another huge upset win. While taking risks is important for games like this, they need to be minimized against a opponent of this magnitude. UCLA cannot lose the turnover battle, or this game will get away from them quickly.
Establish the Run Game
One of the most significant changes that has allowed UCLA to win three straight has been establishing the run game. If they can hit the ground running and take control of the game, they should see another repeat of the Penn State game.
The Bruins' backfield is full of questions, good ones at that. It seems like every week, a new player has a breakout game. Against Michigan State, it was Jalen Berger; against Maryland, it was Anthony Frias II. Whoever it is against Indiana needs to have a great game.
Jalen Berger got a majority of the touches against Maryland; however, he was overshadowed by the surprising breakout of Frias II. If Berger is the main guy against Indiana, he needs to be explosive and make every carry count. Winning the time of possession battle in the game will be key for the Bruins.
UCLA is no stranger to being the underdog in games this season. This week will also serve as a test to see if Tim Skipper is the right person for the head coaching job next season.
If the Bruins can play smart football, and use some more of Jerry Neuhesiel's magic, the Bruins could walk out of Bloomington with a win.
