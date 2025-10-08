All Bruins

3 Michigan State Players UCLA Must Contain

Key players the Bruins must contain if they want to keep the momentum going

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
UCLA is coming off a massive win against Penn State, and they are hoping to carry that momentum against Michigan State. Michigan State is a strong team that hopes to get its season back on track after losing its last two games.

In a previous article, a key to the Bruins beating Penn State is figuring out how to shut down their playmakers. UCLA was able to do this to some extent, which was crucial on their way to the upset victory. UCLA needs to do the same for Michigan State's stars if they want to continue the momentum.

Aidan Chiles | Quarterback

Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Aidan Chiles is having his best season as a Spartan to start the year. So far, he has passed for 953 yards and nine touchdowns on a 63% completion rate. On the ground, he has run for 177 yards and has added four touchdowns, bringing his total to 13 touchdowns on the year.

Chiles is coming off his worst game of the season against Nebraska. He was only able to complete 9/23 on 85 yards, as well as throwing two interceptions. After losing two straight, Chiles is hoping to turn things around.

Nebraska gave UCLA great film on how to slow down Chiles. Last week, UCLA was able to make things complicated for Drew Allar, something they need to do against Chiles.

Makhi Frazier | Running Back

Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Ceyair Wright (1) attempts to tackle Michigan State Spartans running back Makhi Frazier (5) during the second quarter of the game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Makhi Fraizer is the Spartans' No.1 back this season. So far, he has recorded 325 yards and two touchdowns on 4.3 yards per carry. In all three of Michigan State's wins, he has had a very prominent role.

Last week against Nebraska, he rushed 18 times for 58 yards. It was a rough day for Fraizer, and this made it difficult for Michigan State to establish anything significant on the ground, something UCLA needs to replicate if they want to come out with a win on Saturday.

Before UCLA's matchup against Penn State, they struggled against the run. During the game, they were able to force Penn State to become a pass first offense. While Kaytron Allen did rush for two touchdowns, outside of that, he was contained. They need to do this again against Makhi Frazier.

Jordan Hall | Linebacker

Michigan State's Jordan Hall reacts after a Boston College score during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordan Hall has been Michigan State's best defender so far this season. He has recorded 38 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, as well as an interception. He has been a playmaker at all levels for the Spartans and is definitely a big contributor to their success this season.

Last week, we talked about how important it would be for the Bruins to shut down Penn State's star defensive end Dani Dennis-Stutton. They were able to accomplish this by taking him out of the equation in run plays. The Bruins consistently ran away from, allowing the run game to open up.

UCLA needs to do the same against Hall. Take him out of the game, and prevent him from becoming the game wrecker he has been this season. If they can minimize his impact, this game should be similar to the Penn State game.

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper (left) and new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel (right) on the sideline during second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Just like the Bruins' last matchup, they are facing an angry team hoping to turn things around this season. This time, however, they will be going into enemy territory, making things much more challenging for the Bruins.

Defensively, the Bruins must remain sharp, taking Michigan State's playmakers out of the game. On the offensive side, if Jerry Neuhesiel replicates what he did versus Penn State, there is no reason why UCLA can't win this game.

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) is tackled by UCLA Bruins defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (2) and defensive back Key Lawrence (4) during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

