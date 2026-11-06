UCLA Football Transfer Wishlist: Elite Talent for Reloading in 2027

All eyes are on UCLA's push towards its first College Football Playoff trip. However, that doesn't mean the wheels of the 2027 season aren't already spinning.

These days, roster-defining news is already breaking nearly a year before the 2027 kickoff. The Bruins already have their first piece of big news — quarterback Nico Iamaleava will be returning for next season. The rest of the roster, though, will undoubtedly change after several NFL Draft selections and a few players run out of eligibility.

Here are promising prospects Coach Bob Chesney could look for in the portal this offseason, ranging from the most expensive to the cheaper options.

Wisconsin linebacker Mason Posa (8) celebrates his fourth down tackle during the third quarter of their game against Michigan State Saturday, October 3, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Star Linebacker From a Big Ten Foe

Wisconsin's star sophomore linebacker, Mason Posa, was going to be one of the biggest fish on the market this past offseason. He ultimately elected to stay with the Badgers. But if the New Mexico native wants to play a lot closer to home, UCLA would be thrilled to secure the talents of a former Freshman All-American.

Posa hits like a freight train and takes permanent residence in opposing backfields. He can even drop back in coverage when needed. Posa would be the perfect replacement for Sammy Omosigho if he departs Westwood for the NFL after 2026.

Oct 23, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Micah Ford (20) runs past NC State Wolfpack safety King Mack (4) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Next Brief Star at Running Back?

At least two key members of UCLA's running back room won't be back next year. That means the Bruins are in the market for a short-term, reliable runner with proven production.

Look no further than up the coast at Stanford junior Micah Ford. He currently ranks second in the ACC in rushing yards. Only three running backs in that conference have more rushing touchdowns than Ford's eight. Ford could be the starter for the Bruins for a season or two as younger players develop.

Quarterback Insurance

Sep 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; UC Davis Aggies quarterback Treynor Cleeland (5) throws the ball to avoid the rush of SMU Mustangs defensive lineman Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder (5) during the game between the Mustangs and the Aggies at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA has learned the importance of a reliable backup quarterback. Other teams, however, have learned that the hard way. Having a competent No. 2 is extremely valuable. If the current No. 2, Ty Dieffenbach, decides to leave this offseason for a guaranteed 2027 starting gig elsewhere, Chesney could look at another in-state option.

UC Davis sophomore Treynor Cleeland currently leads all FCS underclassmen with 2,246 passing yards. Other than one poor outing at SMU, Cleeland has consistently displayed mature pocket presence, a promising deep ball, and an ability to effectively operate a collegiate offense. He could be worth a look this offseason.