Nico Iamaleava Makes Major Decision About UCLA Future

Nico Iamaleava finally broke the silence regarding the season-ending injury he sustained against Oregon. With the senior quarterback sidelined for the remainder of the 2026 college football season, many fans expected his story at UCLA to be over. However, Iamaleava revealed he has plans to return to the Bruins.

In an Instagram post where Iamaleava broke the silence, the caption read: “Well, I’m heartbroken the way my season ended. I’ve finally accepted that this year is really over for me. This wasn’t a part of the plan, but I believe everything happens for a reason. I gave this game and my brothers everything I had and I’ll continue to lean on God and trust His plan. I’ll be back.”

Indeed he will. Iamaleava’s agent has told Pete Nakos of On3 that Iamaleava will return to UCLA next season, instead of entering the 2027 NFL Draft, like many expected he would. Iamaleava was expected as high as a potential first-round pick at one point, though his draft stock has seemingly taken a dip since the beginning of the season.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) warms up before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Does This Impact UCLA?

The impact that a return from Iamaleava can have seems pretty obvious. UCLA would retain a very experienced quarterback with experience in Bob Chesney’s system. Continuity at the most important position on the field is becoming rarer in college football, making it much more valuable in today’s game.

A return also gives Iamaleava the opportunity to build on his 2026 season that was cut short, and a shot to give UCLA a threatening offense next season as well. Before his injury, Iamaleava accounted for 982 passing yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. As fans know, he brings a dual-threat ability to UCLA’s offense that is increasingly valuable in college football, giving UCLA’s offense the ability to take a unique approach.

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei sacks UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Room in 2027

While it’s always great news to have a talented quarterback return, it does make things a bit more complicated in the quarterback room. It’s unknown what Ty Dieffenbach will do this offseason, and if he continues to produce at the level we’ve seen over the last two weeks, there certainly could be a debate for QB1.

UCLA also landed a commitment from four-star QB Josiah Boyd days ago, adding more intrigue to UCLA’s quarterback room in 2027. Boyd is also a dual-threat quarterback, which gives the Bruins some very attractive options next season. It will be interesting to see what takes place this offseason, as UCLA will seemingly have plenty of choices under center.