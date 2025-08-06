UCLA Looks To Continue Dominance Versus UNLV
The UCLA Bruins play the UNLV Rebels on September 6th, 2025. This is their third meeting ever, and currently, UCLA has never lost, going 2-0 against the Rebels. This matchup in week two is crucial not only for the win but also for the rest of the Bruins' schedule.
UCLA has a demanding Big Ten schedule this year, and it cannot afford to lose out-of-conference games like this. UNLV is an outstanding football program and will be a challenge for this group. In week one, they face Utah, an out-of-conference match in which they are favored. That game should give them momentum going into this one. If they barely escape or lose, at least they will figure out what works and what they need to work on.
First Meeting
The first meeting between these teams was in 2015, were UCLA destroyed the Rebels in Los Vegas 37-3.
One key takeaway from this game for UCLA was the dominance of their defense when it's clicking. UNLV quarterback Blake Decker had a minimal game impact, completing only two passes all game long. This was due to their pass rush and great downfield coverage.
The second thing that can be taken away from this game is how well NFL prospect Josh Rosen played, throwing for over 220 yards and a touchdown. Rosen helped prove his case of NFL readiness in this game.
Rosen wasn't the only dominant feature of the offense that day, as UCLA running back Paul Perkins ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns on just 18 carries. Both Perkins and Rosen gained some attention from scouts during this game.
Recent Meeting
Their most recent meeting was a year later in September. UCLA secured another convincing win, defeating the opponent 42-21. This game was more competitive than their first meeting, but it remained a close game after the half.
The same takeaway from the first game can be seen, as the Bruins' defense delivered and never let UNLV score more than once in a quarter.
Rosen, like last game, had a good performance, but in this game he was even cleaner, throwing for 267 yards and a touchdown, and at the same time, throwing 23 for 38 completions.
Requirements To Win
UCLA did a few things well in the first two games, which helped them win convincingly, and if they want to do it again, UCLA is going to need to repeat some of their successes.
The first aspect is elite quarterback play; they don't have Rosen, but they do have former 5-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava from the transfer portal. He should fill in his shoes if he doesn't exceed the expectations.
Not only do they need assists dominance, but the Bruins also need defensive excellence. Luckily for them, DeShaun Foster has helped them get valuable defensive assets from high school and the portal.