Simulating UCLA's Season in College Football 26: Week 2, UNLV
Welcome to a fun new UCLA Bruins on SI series, where we simulate the Bruins' 2025 season in EA Sports College Football 26.
Every aspect of this dynasty season will be simulated, and we will be giving you weekly game results, plus individual standout performances from each simulated game.
DISCLAIMER: Transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson is still on UCLA's roster in the game. Robinson is currently fighting to gain eligibility ahead of this season, following a denied transfer waiver.
Without further ado, let's continue the season.
Stage: Week 2, 2025
Team Record: 1-0
Opponent: at Utah (1-0)
Big Ten Standing: 13th
Week 2 at Utah
UCLA built off the momentum of its 38-27 week one win over Utah with a dominant 45-29 win over the Rebels in Las Vegas. The Bruins had nearly 500 yards of total offense (498) compared to UNLV's 436. It took UCLA a quarter to stretch the gap between them and UNLV, going into the second quarter tied, 7-7. In the second quarter, though, the Bruins scored 17 unanswered points to take a 24-7 lead into halftime.
The Rebels didn't go down without a fight, though, outscoring the Bruins 22-21 in the second half (including 15 fourth-quarter points) to avoid a complete blowout.
Player Stats
Nico Iamaleava had yet another efficient outing, throwing two touchdowns for 300 passing yards on 16-of-24 (66%) passing completions, which included a 94-yard completion. He finished with a passer rating of 199.1 and even ran for 28 yards on eight carries.
Jaivian Thomas ran for his first touchdown as a Bruin, adding 153 ground yards on 20 carries for an astonishing 7.7 yards per carry. He broke six tackles and had 78 yards after contact, including three rushes of over 20 yards. Junior transfer Anthony Woods also had two touchdowns on two carries. Jalen Berger rushed for his third touchdown of the season, also.
Rico Flores Jr. had a breakout game, catching two touchdown passes, four receptions and 179 receiving yards. He was on the receiving end of Iamaleava's 94-yard pass. Flores is now up to four touchdowns on the season through just two weeks. Titus Mokiao-Atimalala had three receptions for 41 yards.
Cornerback Jamier Johnson had an otherworldly game, racking up 15 total tackles (12 solo). Jalen Woods added 10 total tackles of his own, eight of them being solo tackles. Cole Martin had nine total tackles. Nico Davillier and Kechaun Bennet each had two tackles for loss and Isaiah Chisom, Lucien Holland, and Donavyn Pellot each had a TFL.
UCLA advances to 2-0 on the season and is on a good pace to start the season 4-0. Following week two, the Bruins have New Mexico, a bye week, and then open up Big Ten play with Northwestern before taking on Penn State in week six.
