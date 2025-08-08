To Kick Off a Championship: Game One vs Utah
After adding Star QB Nico Iamaleava, having an amazing recruiting class, and keeping a good coach with the team in DeShaun Foster, the UCLA Bruins are hopeful for a shot at a coveted National Championship trophy.
The path to victory is game by game, week by week, and in 2025 their first game is against the Utah, Utes what can be expected, what projects victory, and what could pose a challenge?
Expectations
- The Bruins are projected by most to have a victory week one, with the skill level at UCLA being a full conference higher, and generally higher rated players.
- The game is not expected to be a breeze by any means, with the simulations by huge companies such as EA predicting a ten point game that finished at 38-27 in the Bruins favor.
- This game one is going to be a game that gets the Bruins players comfortable with each other, and settle in the teams chemistry, what looks rusty and uncoordinated against Utah should be cleaner the next week against UNLV.
Upside and Advantages.
- Iamaleava will be starting his first game for the Bruins against the Utes, and it will be his first opportunity to show off his training camp connection with his brother Madden Iamaleva.
- Aside from the Iamaleava's, the Bruins have two contending Doak Walker award running backs on their team ready to show out for a shot at the coveted award.
- The Bruins will also be playing at home, giving them the crowd and a familiar place for the revamped team to get to work against the Utes.
Challenges
- The Utes are no joke when it comes to college football, hence why the betting odds on many betting sites are in favor of the visitors from Utah.
- Analysts consider the Utes to have really good potential to win against UCLA, and although analysts can be wildly incorrect at times, they often know what they are talking about.
- Along with UCLA, Utah also has a contender for the Doak Walker award in Wayshawn Parker, and paired with a formidable offense leaves little room for error even at home and even with all of their advantages.
Football is unpredictable, but going into game one the Bruins certainly have strong advantages on their side, and very well have the capability to defeat the Utes and start off their season 1-0.
