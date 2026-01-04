Big Ten Transfer Cornerback Locks In UCLA Weekend Visit

The college football transfer portal is buzzing with activity, and UCLA head coach Bob Chesney is working hard to get players in over the next few weeks. The new coach has had a slower start than others, due to building his staff for next season.

The Bruins are set to lose a high percentage of their defensive backs. They are looking to address that quickly, with reports that a safety from the Group of 5 could land in the defense.

According to Brandon Huffman of 247Sports, UCLA are hosting Washington transfer cornerback Leroy Bryant this weekend from Saturday, January 3 to Monday, January 5.

UCLA Hoping to Land Leroy Bryant

LA Bowl 2025: Washington Vs Boise State in Los Angeles - 13 Dec 2025 Washington cornerback Leroy Bryant (0) celebrates after an interception against Boise State wide receiver Latrell Caples (3) during the LA Bowl NCAA, College League, USA college football game at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGO / SOPA Images

The Huskies transfer will take his first visit after entering the portal this weekend, with UCLA having th first opportunity to sell the vision to the California native. However, he has a visit to Northwestern and plans to speak to other teams.

Bryant announced on his own social media that he was entering the portal and had two years of eligibility. He is a three-star transfer and ranked No. 25 cornerback in the portal by 247Sports. He has been with Washington since 2022 and appeared in 15 games across that time.

This past season, he appeared in all 13 games, starting in 5. The 6-foot-0, 185-pound defensive back totaled 19 tackles and two interceptions. The two takeaways came in the final game of the season, the Bucked Up LA Bowl win against Boise State.

December 13, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: 0 Leroy Bryant, CB of the Washington Huskies intercepts a pass during the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk against Boise State Broncos on Saturday December 13, 2025 at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California. Washington defeats Boise, 38-10. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Cornerback Position Big Concern for UCLA

The Bruins' cornerback room is expected to be depleted via the transfer portal. Scooter Jackson, Andre Jordan Jr., Jamir Benjamin, and Kanye Clark have all entered the portal, leaving the room looking empty.

November 8, 2025 Pasadena, CA.Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs as UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) defends in action during the third quarter of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the UCLA Bruins and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

New head coach Bob Chesney and his defensive coordinator, Colin Hitschler, could look to their former team to fill some of those roles. DJ Barksdale and Justin Eaglin are in the portal and could be playing in the Bruins' defense next season. They will definitely bring in cover, but whether it will be the first- and second-choice candidates on the board is the question.

Bryant is battle-tested in the conference and would be a welcome addition for UCLA. With more visits planned, the coaching staff must give the Washington transfer every reason to head back to his home state of California.

