UCLA on Brink of Landing Huge Portal Addition

The Bruins have had one of the best offseasons in the country thus far, especially when the transfer portal was open, and they could convince players to find a better place to play in Westwood.

However, when the portal closed , it looked like the job was done, and UCLA didn't have many more players they would go after; that changed when KK Bransford announced on social media that she would be leaving Notre Dame to bring her talents to the defending champs.

Former Notre Dame women’s basketball guard KK Bransford signals a commitment to defending national champion UCLA on Instagram.



“I’m da bruin 💙💛” pic.twitter.com/yiS3hzRBMq — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) April 28, 2026

So, now that the starting five could be shaken up even more than it already was going to be because of Addy Brown, and the bench could shift too, what does Bransford uniquely bring to UCLA?

What KK Bransford Brings to the Bruins: Clean Basketball

Mar 27, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Kk Bransford (14) shoots a free throw against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

One of the worst lessons the Bruins had to learn last year was the consequences of sloppy play and too many turnovers, which made them vulnerable against teams like Duke and Texas, both of which had chances to end UCLA's season early.

With a heavily altered roster, the Bruins have the opportunity to shift the game plan in such a way that sloppy basketball is a thing of the past and turnovers are kept at a minimum: that is where KK Bransford comes in.

Mar 27, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Kk Bransford (14) drives to the basket ahead of Vanderbilt Commodores guard Mikayla Blakes (1) during the first half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

In her three years of collegiate basketball, Bransford has never had her turnovers per game exceed two, with her lowest being 1.2 during her sophomore year.

Whether she ends up playing off the bench or as a starter, she will be a perfect addition to what UCLA needs to do next year and an amazing leader to the younger, potential breakout stars around her.

What KK Bransford Bring to the Bruins: No Foul Trouble

Mar 26, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Kk Bransford (14) and head coach Niele Ivey during a practice session ahead of the Fort Worth Regional of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

What Bransford lacks in flashy statistics, she makes up for tenfold by averaging only one personal foul per game, which has the potential to flip entire matches and tournaments for the Bruins in dire moments.

Just like she knows how to play clean basketball turnover-wise, she can also lead her younger teammates in keeping opponents away from the free-throw line, both in small games and big ones.

Mar 26, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Kk Bransford (14) during a practice session ahead of the Fort Worth Regional of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Cori Close found one of the best leaders she could have, even more impressive with it being after the portal closed, and will likely not regret the decision to bring Bransford in as she tries to make UCLA repeat champions. Although a daunting task, this successful offseason is a good start for the Bruins.