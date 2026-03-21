Grading How Each UCLA Starter Performed Against UCF

UCLA was able to take down UCF 75-71 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Overall, the Bruins had a very solid game. While there are some kinks that still need to be worked out before their next matchup , this was not a bad game considering UCLA was down a starter. Moving forward, we need to see more consistent shooting across the board from the Bruins.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Trent Perry played a solid game, all things considered. However, what was concerning was his 4-of-12 shooting from the field and 0-of-4 from the three-point line. As one of UCLA's best scorers, he needs to figure out how to be more efficient and not back UCLA into a corner. Still, not a bad game.

For this performance, Perry earns a B+. When he did score, it always came when it mattered most. For example, Perry scored a string of baskets when UCF started to come back. Because of this, Perry's impact was very solid throughout the game, but he still needs to shoot better.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts on the bench in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Skyy Clark played a very tough game, and he has the receipts to prove it. He dove on the floor late in the second half and lost a tooth in the process — a gnarly scene. This was a testament to how physical he played throughout the game. Clark finished with three personal fouls.

While his scoring was not really there, as he went 3-of-5 from the field, he was able to make himself useful in other facets of the game. His physicality alone earns him a B. Even so, he needs to figure out how to get his three-point shot back to where it was before his injury.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent had probably one of his worst games in recent memory. He scored 10 points, but getting there was a little concerning. Dent shot 4-of-17 from the field and 0-of-3 from the three-point line. However, with Bilodeau out, it seemed like Dent was trying to push the offense more than necessary.

His five assists and five rebounds really helped his grade a lot. Because of this, Dent earns a B+. Outside of the scoring, he was solid defensively. Dent also had six steals on the night, which was integral in UCLA maintaining its lead. Still, Dent left a lot to be desired offensively.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr. was absolutely incredible in this game. His 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting allowed UCLA to jump out to a very early lead. He cooled down toward the end of the game, but his early impact was second to none. Hopefully, this version of Dailey shows up more often.

As Tyler Bilodeau's replacement , Dailey played well. Because of this, he earns an A-. While it was not the best game overall, he definitely played his role well. Moving forward, it would be nice to see a few more rebounds from him, as UCLA definitely needs help in that category.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker also played well. He logged 26 minutes, scored 15 points on 50% shooting from both the field and the arc, and added eight rebounds. His four blocks were also notable, as they helped UCLA maintain defensive dominance for most of the game.

When Booker is able to score early, teams tend to overcompensate and open up the court for other players. His impact in this game cannot be ignored, and for that reason, he earns an A. Even if he gets significantly fewer minutes against UConn, this performance was a key driver in UCLA's advancement.