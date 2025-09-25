UCLA Secures High Spot in March Madness Projection

All Bruins

The Bruins enter the 2025-26 season as one of the most promising teams in college basketball.

Connor Moreno

Feb 14, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Feb 14, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mick Cronin's UCLA Bruins are entering the 2025-26 season with some of the most upside in college basketball.

In ESPN's latest Men's Bracketology: 2026 NCAA Tournament Prediction, Joe Lunardi has the Bruins as a 4-seed in the South (Houston) Region of March Madness. UCLA is one of 11 Big Ten members projected to make the postseason. The other 4-seeds in Lunardi's prediction include Arkansas, Illinois and Auburn.

Feb 5, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; A rack of basketballs with the March Madness logo before that start of the UCLA Bruins - Ohio State Buckeyes game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

UCLA's Projected March Madness Bracket:

  1. Florida
  2. St. John's
  3. Arizona
  4. UCLA
  5. Gonzaga
  6. Ohio State
  7. Oregon
  8. NC State
  9. Baylor
  10. Texas
  11. Texas A&M/Miami
  12. UC Santa Barbara
  13. McNeese (Bruins' projected matchup)
  14. South Dakota State
  15. Florida Gulf Coast
  16. Navy

Following a stunning transfer portal that netted them Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent and Michigan State big man Xavier Booker, Mick Cronin addressed the issues that plagued them all season and is primed for Final Four contention.

How Donovan Dent Plans on Changing UCLA's Offense

Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball defended by Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) in the second half during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Much like Bruins star quarterback Nico Iamaleava on the football field, Dent comes into the fold with the promise of changing UCLA's offense with his skill alone.

The point guard and Bruins head coach, Mick Cronin, are aligned, and Dent detailed how he plans on fitting in the system.

"We knew that last year they didn't really have that at the point guard position," Dent said during an August media availability. "When [Cronin] called me, he knew exactly what he wanted. He wanted to play faster, because that's how his defense is. His defense creates faster offense, so he felt like I could fit right into that system. He just needed someone he could trust with the ball in their hand.

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"I felt like that's what I could bring to the table, and we talked about that. We talked about playing a lot in the pick-and-rolls, and he's been doing that a lot in practice. So I'm excited to see what we're going to get going during the season."

