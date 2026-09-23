Overreaction or Reality: UCLA Can Make College Football Playoff
In this story:
UCLA is 3-0 for the first time since 2023, and in the first year under head coach Bob Chesney.
Even as the Bruins gear up to travel to College Park for a road test against Maryland, It’s hard to not look further down the road. The offense that UCLA has displayed through three weeks has been among the best in the Big Ten, and there seems to be a real possibility that the Bruins can rise above their preseason ceiling.
Three weeks ago, mentioning UCLA and the College Football Playoff in the same sentence would have sounded crazy. Now, the conversation may be at least worth having.
UCLA’s Remaining Schedule
With wins over Cal, San Diego State, and Purdue, the Bruins' resume still has a long way to go, but is off to a good start with two Power 4 teams. In each game, UCLA has looked increasingly impressive, and we likely haven't seen this team at its best yet.
On the Bruins' upcoming schedule, they have Maryland, Oregon, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Nevada, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, and USC. Based on how these teams have been playing lately, I believe all are winnable games for UCLA.
Of course, some will be much tougher than others. Road games against Oregon and Michigan will be tough games in tough environments, but both teams have proven beatable over the last couple of weeks. USC will prove to be tough at home, and teams such as Minnesota and Illinois could be teams that could hand UCLA a loss if they aren’t careful.
What UCLA Must Do To Make CFP
It obviously will not be easy for the Bruins to earn a postseason bid, and even tougher considering they aren’t currently ranked. They’ll have to climb the rankings in order to be considered for the postseason, because an automatic bid as the Big Ten champion is an even harder shot.
Overall, I think UCLA will have to be a two-loss team to have a good chance, and those two losses will likely need to be “good” losses to decent teams. Oregon, Michigan, and USC present the Bruins with the best resume-building opportunities, and I think the Bruins will no doubt have to win one, if not two, of those games.
Several three-loss teams will likely fight for a CFP spot, and UCLA likely won't have a comparable resume if it has three losses.
The verdict so far leans toward overreaction. It's still early, and a number of things could change within the next few weeks. If the Bruins can pick up crucial wins on the road in their next two games against Maryland and Oregon, the scales may tip a little further towards reality.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.