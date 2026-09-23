Overreaction or Reality: UCLA Can Make College Football Playoff

UCLA is 3-0 for the first time since 2023, and in the first year under head coach Bob Chesney.

Even as the Bruins gear up to travel to College Park for a road test against Maryland, It’s hard to not look further down the road. The offense that UCLA has displayed through three weeks has been among the best in the Big Ten, and there seems to be a real possibility that the Bruins can rise above their preseason ceiling.

Three weeks ago, mentioning UCLA and the College Football Playoff in the same sentence would have sounded crazy. Now, the conversation may be at least worth having.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Keyshawn Burgos (11) in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA’s Remaining Schedule

With wins over Cal, San Diego State, and Purdue, the Bruins' resume still has a long way to go, but is off to a good start with two Power 4 teams. In each game, UCLA has looked increasingly impressive, and we likely haven't seen this team at its best yet.

On the Bruins' upcoming schedule , they have Maryland, Oregon, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Nevada, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, and USC. Based on how these teams have been playing lately, I believe all are winnable games for UCLA.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, some will be much tougher than others. Road games against Oregon and Michigan will be tough games in tough environments, but both teams have proven beatable over the last couple of weeks. USC will prove to be tough at home, and teams such as Minnesota and Illinois could be teams that could hand UCLA a loss if they aren’t careful.

What UCLA Must Do To Make CFP

It obviously will not be easy for the Bruins to earn a postseason bid, and even tougher considering they aren’t currently ranked. They’ll have to climb the rankings in order to be considered for the postseason, because an automatic bid as the Big Ten champion is an even harder shot.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, I think UCLA will have to be a two-loss team to have a good chance, and those two losses will likely need to be “good” losses to decent teams. Oregon, Michigan, and USC present the Bruins with the best resume-building opportunities, and I think the Bruins will no doubt have to win one, if not two, of those games.

Several three-loss teams will likely fight for a CFP spot, and UCLA likely won't have a comparable resume if it has three losses.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs with the ball during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The verdict so far leans toward overreaction. It's still early, and a number of things could change within the next few weeks. If the Bruins can pick up crucial wins on the road in their next two games against Maryland and Oregon, the scales may tip a little further towards reality.