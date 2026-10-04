How UCLA’s Running Game Will Finally Be Put to Test

We’ve seen this UCLA running game impress us week after week. Through four weeks of the season, this Bruins ground game has already surpassed all of the expectations I had for this unit, and they seem to only be getting stronger as the season goes on.

While UCLA’s run game has been elite this year, they really haven’t faced an elite run defense yet. Cal allows the second-most rushing yards in the ACC (187.4); Purdue (183.6) and Maryland (136.6) allow the second-most and the sixth-most in the Big Ten, respectively, and San Diego State allows the second-most in the Pac-12 (176.6).

Oregon Will Provide the Best Test So Far

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) trots into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Oregon isn’t astronomically better than those rates, as they allow 113.0 yards per game themselves, they are the best run defense UCLA has faced so far this season.

That doesn’t mean that UCLA can’t and won’t have success, though. In fact, the matchup on the ground will likely be one of the most intriguing battles of the game, and it’s one I think UCLA will win.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) completes a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA is averaging 281.5 rushing yards per game, the fourth-best rate in the country. They have proven week by week that they are the best running offense in the Big Ten and that opposing defenses need to prepare heavily for the three-headed monster in UCLA’s backfield.

UCLA’s Three-Headed Monster

Leading the charge has been Wayne Knight , and as repetitive as it feels to continue to talk about his success this season, it’s warranted, as he will be the key to winning this game on the road.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) runs for yardage in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The senior running back has been outstanding through four weeks and has not been stopped by any defense he has faced. The problem for opposing teams is that even if they can somehow slow down Wayne Knight, they then have to worry about Anthony Woods and Jaivian Thomas, UCLA’s other two weapons, who are also having a great season.

Not to mention, Nico Iamaleava can also hurt a defense with his legs. It can truly be a nightmare for opposing defenses when there are legitimately four different options on one offense, and when one tires down, the other three remain with fresh legs.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs with the ball while under pressure from San Diego State linebacker Tano Letuli (21) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins have constantly rotated their backs this season, and that could once again prove to be a key to the game against Oregon in order to win. It's a big opportunity for the Bruins.