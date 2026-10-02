Why UCLA Isn’t Relying on Just One Running Back

UCLA is one of the best teams in the country on the ground, if not the best, through four weeks of the season. Wayne Knight has been electric for the Bruins, and the best part is that he isn’t working alone.

UCLA has adopted a committee-style backfield to keep these running backs fresh, and it has panned out well for the Bruins so far.

Bob Chesney’s Thoughts on a Committee Backfield

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an interview with Yogi Roth , head coach Bob Chesney spoke about the intentionality behind his decision to use a committee backfield. “You know, we knew we had three really good running backs, and we knew, and we still know, we're going to need three really good running backs,” Chesney said.

He added that the short shelf life of running backs and the physical nature of the position make it very difficult to use the same primary back all season.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“You don't make it usually the whole year, right? Very few can play all 12 games, you know, and be at 100% health. It just doesn't happen in this profession, or in this position, just because of the contact they have to take and just the wear and tear on their bodies. So ultimately, we knew we had three good ones. We knew we could rotate them. We knew we could play a hot hand when it happens.”

Wayne Knight has been the focal point of this offense and this running game, but Chesney is right . By allowing Knight to monitor his carries each game, he’s stayed fresh and effective in all four games, and he can always head to the sidelines comfortably, knowing that Anthony Woods and Jaivian Thomas, the other two talented backs, will certainly keep the running game afloat.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) trots into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The purpose of rotating goes beyond just the volume. Each back has a different skill set, and Chesney clearly intends to put the right ball carrier in for whatever the situation calls for.

Chesney Is Planning for the Future

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney watches his team play against the Maryland Terrapins in the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main takeaway is that Chesney has long-term plans to have this UCLA team healthy and strong. So far, the committee approach has been very effective , as the running back position group is one of the only ones we’ve seen absent from the injury report each week.

If UCLA's three talented backfield players continue to stay healthy and effective, UCLA will only get better as the season goes on.