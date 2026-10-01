How UCLA Football’s Transfer Gamble Is Already Paying Off

The top offseason headline around the UCLA program was the large number of transfers Bob Chesney brought with him when he accepted the job as the Bruins' head coach.

Some people even dubbed the Bruins roster “JMUCLA,” a fun spin on the revamped roster coming to Westwood. Four weeks in, however, it looks like Chesney made a fantastic call.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney reacts against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many critics of UCLA claimed that the jump from the Sun Belt to the Big Ten was far too large for these transfers to make much of a difference. Granted, UCLA has yet to play the bulk of its conference schedule or any formidable opponents, but several difference-makers have come from James Madison.

The Dark Knight

Wayne Knight has begun to gain national traction, and for good reason. The star running back has even recently earned a Batman-themed nickname: “The Dark Knight."

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) looks on after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In just four games, Knight ranks sixth in the country in rushing yards (445), second in touchdowns (9), and has averaged an impressive 9.1 yards per carry this season. Those numbers are especially impressive given that Knight is only 77th in the country in total carries. You can only imagine the stats he could post if he were fed the ball more often, compared with others at the top of the leaderboards.

Carter Sweazie & Riley Robell

Wayne Knight and Co. couldn't do what they do for this UCLA ground game without the help of this Bruins offensive line. Two JMU transfers, Carter Sweazie and Riley Robell, have been excellent so far for the Bruins, both in the run game and in pass protection.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Riley Robell (51) celebrates after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Nico Iamaleava’s play style , it’s important that he doesn’t take any unnecessary shots in the pocket, and the former Dukes have done a decent job so far at keeping him upright.

Trent Hendrick

Hendrick has clearly needed time to warm up on this team, but his game is finally coming along nicely. In his most recent outing against Maryland, the former Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year recorded two tackles and one of UCLA's four interceptions .

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Trent Hendrick (25) during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the season continues, you will hear Hendrick’s name more as he becomes more accustomed to the team. For a player who joined so late in the process, he’s learned quickly and has already made an impact. The Bruins have made a big statement early in the 2026 campaign and look like a threat in the Big Ten.