How UCLA's Sienna Betts Earned More Trust Against Nebraska

Sienna Betts was able to put together one of her best performances of the season against an AP Top 25 team.

Entering the season, the Bruins were without their highly anticipated No. 2 recruit in the country, Sienna Betts . While UCLA still proved to be a dominant force in her absence, Betts brings a skill set that only one other player on the roster can replicate — her sister.

How She Performed Against Nebraska

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) and center Lauren Betts (51) defend a shot by Long Beach State Beach forward Rosie Akot (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Betts played a great game against No. 25 Nebraska . This was needed after her rough outing against then No. 19 USC the game prior. Against the Cornhuskers, Betts put up 12 points on 6-of-13 shooting, along with six rebounds and 1 assist on 21 minutes of play.

Betts showcased a skillset that we knew was present but had just not seen before. She has started to use her body to be most physically imposing in the paint. There were times where she looked unstoppable, completely bulldozing over anyone who stood in her way.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach forward Rosie Akot (2) is defended by UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) as she drives to the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Although Betts is still a little ways off, her ability to play with force in the paint was reminiscent of how Audi Crooks establishes herself as an imposing interior presence for Iowa State. With a little bit more development, we could really see Betts emerge as one of the best forwards in the league.

Is She on Track?

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11), forward Sienna Betts (16) and center Lauren Betts (51) look on from the bench during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The short answer to this question is: Yes. This game was a huge building block for Betts, even more so than her 14-point five rebound performance she had against Long Beach State. While Nebraska is not the gold standard in the league, they are no slouch either.

The only thing that we really want to see from Betts is her ability to draw contact in the paint. While this might seem contradictory to the praises we gave her earlier, she needs to be able draw more fouls. Against Nebraska she only drew one foul, if she can draw more, her impact will be undeniable.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) is fouled by Long Beach State Beach guard Khylee Pepe (13) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If she is able to get opposing starters in foul trouble, it will open up the paint significantly. This, in turn, will allow her sister Lauren Betts to perform at a level we have yet to see. It is clear that Sienna wants to add this to her game; it is just a matter of getting it done.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts during first quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Sienna Betts will without a doubt be the future of the Bruins next season and beyond, and this performance really points to that sentiment being true. Even though she is not a starter, her impact this season will be very important for the Bruins to make a deep run in March.

