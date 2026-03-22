How to Watch UCLA’s Second-Round Showdown vs. UConn

UCLA is set to face off against UConn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Following UCLA's close 75-71 victory over No. 10 seed UCF, the Bruins now have their sights set on UConn. While this might be a difficult matchup for UCLA at first glance, there is always hope for a team that has proven it can be very inconsistent. Here is everything you need to know before tip-off.

How to Watch

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Game Time: 5:45 p.m. PST

TV: TNT

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images



Streaming: Sling TV, NCAA March Madness Live

Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena (cap. 20,478)

Numbers to Know

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This season, UCLA is averaging 77.7 points per game while shooting 47% from the field. The Bruins are also averaging 16.2 assists per game, led by Donovan Dent , who is averaging 7.5 assists. That ranks Dent No. 4 in the nation in that category.

On the other side of the court, UCLA is allowing 71.0 points per game. This is largely due to how poor its rebounding has been throughout the season, as the Bruins average just 32.5 rebounds per game. Eric Dailey Jr. leads UCLA in rebounding with 5.8 per game.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) reacts against the Furman Paladins in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

UConn is not far off from UCLA in several categories. The Huskies are averaging 77.6 points per game while shooting 48% from the field. Their leading scorer this season is Tarris Reed Jr., who is averaging 14.3 points per game and will certainly present problems for UCLA.

Defensively, the Huskies have an edge. This season, they are allowing just 65.3 points per game, largely due to the 36.8 rebounds per game they average. Once again, Reed leads the team in that category, averaging 8.7 rebounds per game.

Game Prediction

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and guard Trent Perry (0) react in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

As far as predictions go, this game could go either way. Entering as a 4.5-point underdog gives UCLA some room to keep the game competitive. With Tyler Bilodeau expected to return, the Bruins should have more offensive firepower than they did in the first round.

If UCLA were to win this game, it would likely be very close — somewhere around a four- or five-point margin. The outcome could come down to late free throws or even a buzzer-beater if UCLA can keep it that tight.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin with guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

If the Bruins lose, however, it could get ugly. UConn is a No. 2 seed for a reason and has shown it can punish teams for their mistakes. UCLA is far from perfect, so that possibility certainly exists.

Prediction: UCLA 74, UConn 73

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line for UCLA is that if it pulls off the upset, the game will likely come down to the wire. With more offensive firepower returning, there is reason to believe the Bruins can compete. Even if UCLA falls short, a loss here would not be devastating, considering it enters the game as an underdog.