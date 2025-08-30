All Bruins

How To Watch: UCLA Bruins vs Utah Utes Week 1

The Bruins open the season against Utah at the Rose Bowl.

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster enters the field before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins open up their season against the Utah Utes on Saturday after an offseason being one of the most talked-about programs in college football.

The reason? Tennessee transfer Nico Iamaleava making his way to Westwood after an NIL dispute with the Vols. The redshirt sophomore's transfer shifted the perception many national pundits had of him, despite having a quality redshirt freshman season in the SEC.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Now, ahead of Saturday, all eyes are on Foster and Iamaleava. Their Week 1 matchup against the Utes provides them with the perfect opportunity to put the nation on notice, going into the Rose Bowl as underdogs.

How to Watch

What: UCLA Bruins vs Utah Utes
When: Saturday, Aug. 30
Time: 8:05 p.m. (PT)
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium
TV: FOX
Announcers: Connor Onion, Mark Helfrich
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 83

Why Utah is UCLA's Most Important Game

Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, CA, USA; A Utah Utes football helmet sits on the field with a sticker honoring players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe before the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA's season opener against Utah is, in my opinion, the perfect storm for setting the tone on a new season headlined by massive acquisitions and change. The Bruins are going to be underdogs against the Utes. What better way to announce you're here than starting the season off with a bang?

A win over Utah not only sets the precedent for UCLA football for the rest of the season, but it also gives the Bruins a head start on a pretty favorable first half of the season.

Walk with me. If UCLA defeats Utah to open the season, further confirming the type of team many expect the Bruins to be, there is a realistic path to a 6-1 start, with wins over UNLV, New Mexico and Northwestern in the next three games, a penciled-in loss to Penn State after that, and then favorable matchups against Michigan State and Maryland after that.

It all starts with Week 1.

