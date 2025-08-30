How To Watch: UCLA Bruins vs Utah Utes Week 1
DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins open up their season against the Utah Utes on Saturday after an offseason being one of the most talked-about programs in college football.
The reason? Tennessee transfer Nico Iamaleava making his way to Westwood after an NIL dispute with the Vols. The redshirt sophomore's transfer shifted the perception many national pundits had of him, despite having a quality redshirt freshman season in the SEC.
Now, ahead of Saturday, all eyes are on Foster and Iamaleava. Their Week 1 matchup against the Utes provides them with the perfect opportunity to put the nation on notice, going into the Rose Bowl as underdogs.
How to Watch
What: UCLA Bruins vs Utah Utes
When: Saturday, Aug. 30
Time: 8:05 p.m. (PT)
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium
TV: FOX
Announcers: Connor Onion, Mark Helfrich
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 83
Why Utah is UCLA's Most Important Game
UCLA's season opener against Utah is, in my opinion, the perfect storm for setting the tone on a new season headlined by massive acquisitions and change. The Bruins are going to be underdogs against the Utes. What better way to announce you're here than starting the season off with a bang?
A win over Utah not only sets the precedent for UCLA football for the rest of the season, but it also gives the Bruins a head start on a pretty favorable first half of the season.
Walk with me. If UCLA defeats Utah to open the season, further confirming the type of team many expect the Bruins to be, there is a realistic path to a 6-1 start, with wins over UNLV, New Mexico and Northwestern in the next three games, a penciled-in loss to Penn State after that, and then favorable matchups against Michigan State and Maryland after that.
It all starts with Week 1.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.