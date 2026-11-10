How To Watch UCLA vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: TV, Radio, Key Matchups

The 2-0 UCLA Bruins will look to defend home court once again as the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions head to Westwood in the third non-conference matchup of the season.

The Bruins are coming off a huge season-opening win over Arizona and a completely dominant win over North Florida last week , and will look to put the same pressure on the gas pedal against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The odds are not stacked in the Golden Lions' favor, but will they be able to pull off a massive upset? Here's everything fans need to know in order to catch all of Wednesday's action.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and forward Nikola Kusturica (17) celebrate in the second half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game Details

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM PT

Location: Pauley Pavilion (Los Angeles, CA)

Streaming / TV: Peacock, NBCSN, and Fubo

Fans can tune in to tip-off for UCLA vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Wednesday, November 11th, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. The broadcast will be available on NBCSN, with streaming options available on Peacock or via live TV streaming services that carry NBCSN or outlets such as Fubo.

On the call for the Bruins' third matchup will be Dave Flemming as the play-by-play announcer, with Steve Lavin joining him as the color analyst.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Azavier Robinson (23) defends North Florida Ospreys guard Eddie Placer (3) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For fans who would prefer to listen in to the action, the broadcast will be available on 790 KABC AM in the Los Angeles area, with online audio streams such as the UCLA Bruins Listen Live broadcast and TuneIn Radio, bringing you the action from Pauley Pavilion. As usual, UCLA broadcast announcer Josh Lewin will be in on the play-by-play coverage, joined by Tracy Murray as the color analyst.

Matchup To Watch

The player to watch in this one for the Golden Lions will be Jalen Tatum, a 6'4 senior guard for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, who will likely play nearly the entire game.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff has played premier opponents so far this season, with their first two games resulting in losses to Baylor and then-No. 12 Arkansas. In those two matchups, Tatum scored 11 and 16, respectively, playing 34 minutes in each game. Through two games, he's averaging 13.5 points, five rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 47.1% from the field.

It'll be a great matchup for UCLA's perimeter defense , and one player in particular I would like to see is Azavier Robinson , who has proven to be a potentially elite defender on the perimeter for UCLA so far this season. It would be a great matchup for UCLA, as Tatum looks to put on a show for the Bruins at home.