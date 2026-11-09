Patriots vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
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The second-to-last NFL International Series game will take place in Germany on Sunday morning when the New England Patriots take on the Detroit Lions.
The Lions have strung together four straight wins to move to 6-2 on the season. Despite the win streak, they're still struggling in the loaded NFC North with no team being worse than 6-3 on the season.
Meanwhile, the Patriots have now lost two of their last three games and are hoping to find some momentum in Europe.
Patriots vs. Lions Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Patriots +2.5 (+100)
- Lions -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Patriots +125
- Lions -150
Total
- OVER 51 (-108)
- UNDER 51 (-110)
Patriots vs. Lions How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Venue: FC Bayern Munich Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox
- Patriots record: 5-4
- Lions record: 6-2
Patriots vs. Lions Betting Trends
- Patriots are 3-1 against the spread in the last four meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 3-0 in the last three meetings between these two teams
- Patriots are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games
- The OVER is 6-0 in the Patriots' last six games
- Lions are 3-1 against the spread in their last four games
- The UNDER is 3-0 in the Lions' last three games
Patriots vs. Lions Injury Reports
Patriots Injury Report
- Ben Brown C - Questionable
- Brenden Schooler, S - Questionable
- Will Campbell, OT - Questionable
- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB - Questionable
- Carlton Davis III, CB - Questionable
- TreVeyon Henderson, RB - Questionable
- A.J. Brown, WR - Questionable
- Charles Woods, CB - Questionable
- Romeo Doubs, WR - IR
Lions Injury Report
- Jacob Saylors, RB - Questionable
- Mekhi Wingo, DT - Questionable
- DJ Wonnum, LB - Questionable
- Cade Mays, C - Questionable
- D.J. Reed, CB - Questionable
- Jack Cambell, LB - IR
- Kerby Joseph, S - Questionable
Patriots vs. Lions Key Player to Watch
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB - Detroit Lions
Jahmyr Gibbs had a bit of a bafflingly poor performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, rushing for just 74 yards on 20 carries for 3.7 yards per rush and no receptions. That was a far worse performance than his two previous games against much better defenses, the Packers and the Vikings. He'll have to bounce back with a strong performance if the Lions want to beat the Patriots in Germany.
Patriots vs. Lions Prediction and Best Bet
I'm going to take a chance and bet on the Patriots to win as outright underdogs in a great buy-low, sell-high spot. New England is much better than it looked in Week 9 against the Packers, and the Lions still have plenty of issues that give me pause when it comes to betting on them as favorites.
The Lions' defense has a laundry list of injuries, and their metrics as a whole place them as one of the worst defenses in the entire league, ranking 30th in opponent EPA per play, 19th in opponent success rate, and 21st in opponent yards per play (5.4). Drake Maye has shown a history of torching bad secondaries, and you might be surprised to find out he comes into this game ranking fifth amongst all quarterbacks in adjusted EPA per play and second in completion percentage over expected.
The Patriots should be able to rack up points, and as long as their defense can keep the Lions' offense in check, they'll be live to win this game.
Pick: Patriots +125 via BetMGM
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets