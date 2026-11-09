Patriots vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10

The second-to-last NFL International Series game will take place in Germany on Sunday morning when the New England Patriots take on the Detroit Lions.

The Lions have strung together four straight wins to move to 6-2 on the season. Despite the win streak, they're still struggling in the loaded NFC North with no team being worse than 6-3 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have now lost two of their last three games and are hoping to find some momentum in Europe.

Patriots vs. Lions Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Patriots +2.5 (+100)

Lions -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Patriots +125

Lions -150

Total

OVER 51 (-108)

UNDER 51 (-110)

Patriots vs. Lions How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 15

Time: 9:30 AM ET

Venue: FC Bayern Munich Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Patriots record: 5-4

Lions record: 6-2

Patriots vs. Lions Betting Trends

Patriots are 3-1 against the spread in the last four meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 3-0 in the last three meetings between these two teams

Patriots are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games

The OVER is 6-0 in the Patriots' last six games

Lions are 3-1 against the spread in their last four games

The UNDER is 3-0 in the Lions' last three games

Patriots vs. Lions Injury Reports

Patriots Injury Report

Ben Brown C - Questionable

Brenden Schooler, S - Questionable

Will Campbell, OT - Questionable

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB - Questionable

Carlton Davis III, CB - Questionable

TreVeyon Henderson, RB - Questionable

A.J. Brown, WR - Questionable

Charles Woods, CB - Questionable

Romeo Doubs, WR - IR

Lions Injury Report

Jacob Saylors, RB - Questionable

Mekhi Wingo, DT - Questionable

DJ Wonnum, LB - Questionable

Cade Mays, C - Questionable

D.J. Reed, CB - Questionable

Jack Cambell, LB - IR

Kerby Joseph, S - Questionable

Patriots vs. Lions Key Player to Watch

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB - Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs had a bit of a bafflingly poor performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, rushing for just 74 yards on 20 carries for 3.7 yards per rush and no receptions. That was a far worse performance than his two previous games against much better defenses, the Packers and the Vikings. He'll have to bounce back with a strong performance if the Lions want to beat the Patriots in Germany.

Patriots vs. Lions Prediction and Best Bet

I'm going to take a chance and bet on the Patriots to win as outright underdogs in a great buy-low, sell-high spot. New England is much better than it looked in Week 9 against the Packers, and the Lions still have plenty of issues that give me pause when it comes to betting on them as favorites.

The Lions' defense has a laundry list of injuries, and their metrics as a whole place them as one of the worst defenses in the entire league, ranking 30th in opponent EPA per play, 19th in opponent success rate, and 21st in opponent yards per play (5.4). Drake Maye has shown a history of torching bad secondaries, and you might be surprised to find out he comes into this game ranking fifth amongst all quarterbacks in adjusted EPA per play and second in completion percentage over expected.

The Patriots should be able to rack up points, and as long as their defense can keep the Lions' offense in check, they'll be live to win this game.

Pick: Patriots +125 via BetMGM

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