How To Watch UCLA Football vs. Minnesota: TV, Radio, Announcers

In arguably the Bruins' most important matchup this season, they'll head to Minneapolis to take on the Golden Gophers as they look to extend their perfect record.

It will be the Bruins' first road game since the win in Eugene over Oregon, and the crowd should be loud and hectic as Minnesota looks to upset the No. 5-ranked Bruins . Here's everything fans will need to tune in to all of the action on Saturday.

Game Details

Kickoff Time: 12:00 PM ET (11:00 AM CT / 9:00 AM PT)

Location: Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)

TV Channel: Fox

UCLA will kick off the action live from Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis at 9 a.m. Pacific time against Minnesota. The broadcast will be available on Fox with top-tier announcer Gus Johnson on the play-by-play for the broadcast crew, joined by Joel Klatt as the color analyst and Jenny Taft reporting from the sideline.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of the UCLA Bruins and Big Ten Conference logos on the field at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the game available on Fox, there will also be streaming options on Fox One or the Fox Sports app, as well as other streaming services.

For fans who would prefer to listen in on the action, coverage will be provided by the UCLA local radio on KABC-AM 790 with Josh Lewin, Matt Stevens, and Wayne Cook on the usual coverage for listeners.

The game will also be available on Minnesota local radio on the Gopher Radio Network. For SiriusXM Radio listeners, the game will be on SiriusXM Channel 85.

History Between UCLA and Minnesota

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) reacts after a missed field goal by the Wisconsin Badgers in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA and Minnesota have a very small sample size of history, and for the first time this season, UCLA does not hold the advantage in the all-time record.

Minnesota has a winning record of 3-1 against UCLA, with a current win streak of one game, the last being in 2024, when the Golden Gophers won 21-17 in Pasadena. The first time the two teams met was way back in 1961, when Minnesota took down UCLA 21-3. The last and only time UCLA has ever beaten Minnesota was in 1978, a 17-3 win for the Bruins.

It will be a great and tough matchup for both teams, with a lot on the line for the Bruins, as their margin for error has become much thinner than originally anticipated, thanks to their No. 8 overall ranking in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. If UCLA can continue the level of play we've seen from this defense, it could be too much for Minnesota to overcome.