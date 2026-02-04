UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast Reacts to UCLA's Win vs Rutgers

UCLA was able to rout the Knights in a very convincing fashion.

In today's episode, we will break down UCLA's dominant 98-66 win against Rutgers. While there were a few hiccups along the way, the Bruins still proved to be the much better team. This win was very much needed following UCLA's heartbreaker against Indiana the game prior.

Watch Today's Episode Below

If you take away UCLA's shaky first-half defense, this game could have been perfect. While there were a few factors that caused this collapse, the Bruins' offense prevented this game from falling out of their grasp. Especially with some huge performances from a few of UCLA's starters.

Looking at the boxscore the Bruins played great. They shot 56% from the field and 57% from the arc. They also found the line 21 times, converting 89% of their shots (12-21). Their rebounding was not the best, but they made do, with 35 boards to Rutgers 30.

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) rebounds in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Turnovers were a huge factor in UCLA being able to complete a blowout. They only had two on the game, compared to Rutgers' nine. The Bruins were able to turn those turnovers in 17 points, something that will need to be a recurring theme against some of the stronger teams on their schedule.

Notable Perfomances

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) shoots a three-point basket over Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Emmanuel Ogbole (21) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker shot the lights out in Pauley against Rutgers; there is simply no other way of putting it. He had 24 points (career-high) while shooting 10-11 from the field, as well as 4-4 from the arc. While he only had five rebounds, you really cannot complain about this performance.

Donovan Dent also had another great game. He had 13 points, along with 11 assists. He was also able to make 50% of his shots (5-10), which will be helpful down the stretch. His facilitation alone makes this performance notable. If he can build on this, UCLA could be in great shape.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is congratulated by guard Eric Freeny (8) after scoring a basket during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

On a different note. Eric Freeny played very well from the bench. He played 13 minutes and scored six points on a perfect 2-2 from the three-point line. While not breathtaking by any standard. This performance could prove to give Mick Cronin more flexibility if Skyy Clark continues to miss games.

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin pleads his case to officials in the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With all things considered, the Bruins did play a good game. While far from perfect, it was a step in the right direction, especially given the circumstances they have been dealt. Looking ahead, UCLA will need to carry this momentum into its next couple of matchups.

