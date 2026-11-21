The UCLA Bruins' win over Illinois last week was a product of the defense carrying the load.

Offensively, the Bruins were underwhelming, especially after quarterback Ty Dieffenbach suffered a shoulder injury late in the first half. That led him to miss the majority of the third quarter. On Saturday, UCLA travels to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines. UCLA's defense projects to be dominant in Week 12. However, the offense is a question mark.

Here are predictions for the Bruins' top offensive players against the Wolverines this weekend.

Ty Dieffenbach

Stat Line Projection:15-of-25 for 215 yards and one touchdowns

Dieffenbach has been more than serviceable after taking over as the starter following Nico Iamaleava's season-ending knee injury. The veteran signal caller doesn't need to be special for the Bruins to win. As long as Dieffenbach doesn't turn the ball over, UCLA should be in good shape against Michigan.

On the other hand, the Wolverines' defense is one of the best units in the country, allowing 17.7 points per game. Unfortunately for Michigan, its offense has been lackluster from the get-go. This would be a modest statistical output for Dieffenbach, but again, managing the game is what UCLA needs from its quarterback to win.

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Wayne Knight

Stat Line Projection: 15 carries for 67 yards and one touchdown; three receptions for 17 yards

Knight struggled to gain any positive traction against Illinois, which was unlike the 5-foot-7, 194-pound running back. The fifth-year running back has accounted for 15 total touchdowns this season, including 13 rushing scores.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) runs the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stopping the run and controlling the trenches are strengths for the Wolverines. That could be an issue for Knight to bounce back, but if Michigan's defense is constantly on the field, the dam will eventually break. On paper, this is a tough matchup for Knight to produce, but the Wolverines are incredibly vulnerable heading into the matchup.

Aidan Mizell

Stat Line Projection: six receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown

Over the last two games, Mizell has accumulated eight receptions for 326 yards and three touchdowns. That low volume with high production is unsustainable moving forward, but it doesn't take away from how dominant the veteran wideout has been during this brief stretch.

Mizell's scorched-earth run may come to an end this weekend, but the Bruins' passing attack funnels through him. It's hard to imagine Mizell recording another 100+-yard performance, but he's likely UCLA's leading receiver again.