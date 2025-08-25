UCLA Has to Get the Run Game Going Against Utah
The Utah Utes pose a formidable threat to the Bruins in their first game of the 2025 season. Both teams used to battle it out in the Pac-12, with Utah even winning back-to-back conference championships in 2021 and 2022. Now with UCLA in the Big Ten and Utah in the Big 12, both teams are somewhat of a mystery.
Offensively, the Bruins have a clear weak point that they're hoping they fixed from last year: the run game. Their leading rusher, T.J. Harden, transferred to SMU. Head coach DeShaun Foster knew he had to do something.
UCLA only put up 86.6 rush yards per game, with Harden leading the team at 506 total rush yards by the end of the season. The Bruins averaged 3.1 yards per carry and finished dead last in the Big Ten in total rushing yards, a historically bad season running the ball.
The solution:
However, UCLA and offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri have a good chance to turn that all around in 2025. With the addition of Cal running back Jaivian Thomas and with Jalen Berger returning, things were looking up.
"Jalen Berger is returning, so we're really excited about that," Foster said of what we can expect at the position. "But Jaivian Thomas, the transfer from Cal, home run threat."
"It's a perfect combination with both of them, playing together. So I'm looking forward to that, with Berger and [Thomas], and sprinkling Anthony Woods in there, and Anthony Frias.
"[Frias] came in the Fresno State game [last season] and saved us. A couple of guys missed protections in that game, and we kind of put them on the side and told him, 'Just go.' And, guess what? He grabbed the reins, and he's still been running. Hasn't stopped."
UCLA now has a solid foundation of running backs, so it's up to the offensive line and play-calling to let these players roam free in the open field. Both Berger and Thomas were named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List, which is presented annually to the nation's top collegiate running back, an impressive start to the season.
If Berger and Thomas truly live up to the preseason hype, there's no question that UCLA's offense will be turned around for the better and give them a better chance at defeating Utah.
