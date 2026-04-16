Predicting Which Bruins Will Improve the Most Next Year

UCLA has hit the transfer portal hard this offseason, which could make it more difficult to see major individual leaps during the season.

Last year, the biggest year-to-year improvement came from Trent Perry, who began the season on the bench and finished as UCLA’s third-leading scorer. While there are a few candidates to make a similar jump this year, the odds of anyone replicating that kind of breakout are relatively low.

Eric Freeny | G

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) makes a pass against UCF Knights center John Bol (7) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If there is one position group where UCLA lacks depth, it is the guard room. That opens the door for Eric Freeny to make a significant impact next season. Not only was Freeny a strong defensive rotation player, but he also showed offensive flashes that suggest he could take another step.

While it may be unrealistic to expect a leap like Perry’s, Freeny is a strong candidate to emerge as UCLA’s sixth man. He will likely spell Jaylen Petty when the Bruins need defensive intensity, but those opportunities could also allow him to showcase more of his offensive game.

Xavier Booker | F

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker had a difficult 2025–26 season. He started for much of the year but eventually lost minutes once UCLA shifted back to a three-guard lineup. At times, he was limited to fewer than 10 minutes per game.

Next season could tell a different story. Booker should have more freedom offensively, and his defense showed signs of real improvement late in the year. His four-block performance against UCF in the NCAA Tournament highlighted that growth.

Eric Dailey Jr. | F

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr. entered last season with expectations as a top-tier small forward, but he was often overshadowed by Tyler Bilodeau and struggled with consistency. Even so, he would still show flashes of the player he was supposed to be. It is now or never for Dailey Jr. in 2026-27.

Looking ahead, Dailey Jr. has a clear path to becoming UCLA’s go-to option. As one of the team’s most experienced players, combined with his ability to create his own offense, he could emerge as a true star in Westwood.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has a strong core with multiple players capable of taking the next step. The key theme is development — the Bruins have talent across different classes, and if even a few players make significant jumps, UCLA could be in a very strong position heading into the 2026–27 season.