Bruins Defender Praises UCLA’s Latest Defensive Staff Hire
The UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) need all the help they can get defensively. Plain and simple.
Coming into Week 5's matchup as one of the worst statistical defenses in the FBS, interim head coach Tim Skipper brought in reinforcements as soon as he could, and new defensive assistant Kevin Coyle has been in Westwood since Monday.
The former Syracuse senior defensive analyst made his way to UCLA practice just a couple of days after coaching a game against Clemson, and he's already making a difference.
"Great guy," said UCLA safety Key Lawrence during Tuesday's media availability. "Like I said before, a wise man learns from others, and he's somebody who has a lot of experience under his belt. So it's just bringing another type of culture. Understanding that we just need to play as one unit, one sound and one heartbeat.
"And that's one thing he's been harping on. He's trying to get us fast, sideline to sideline, playing smart and physical, so I like it so far."
Coyle may be new to Westwood, but he's been familiar with Skipper for almost three decades.
Tim Skipper’s Longstanding Ties to Kevin Coyle
Naturally, the new interim head coach needs to surround himself with familiar faces. And what better addition to his staff than the coach who showed Skipper much of what he knows today -- Kevin Coyle.
"Coach Coyle, he actually coached me when I was in school. So we're going all the way back to the 90s with that relationship," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "He's been with Syracuse. He actually just coached a game against Clemson on Saturday and he is around today.
"He is kind of like the godfather to me for football. Did a lot of teaching me the game. It's where I originally first started learning how to play sound, good defense. So to have the opportunity to get him here is major."
