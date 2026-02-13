Ranking UCLA's Transfer Additions in 2026
Bob Chesney and his UCLA staff hit the pavement at a full sprint this winter. Here are the top 15 players they were able to secure in the transfer portal.
#15 Landon Ellis | WR
Sitting at number 15 is Landon Ellis. While ranked last on this list, 15 is still not a bad spot. Out of 41 transfers, this ranking could be much worse. Ellis was fantastic for the Dukes last season, and was the leading reciever during JMU's college football playoff run.
#14 Dylan Lee | RB
Starting off this list is Dylan Lee. A very unproven running back from Iowa State. We could see Lee really be a huge piece of UCLA's running back room next season. Wayne Knight will get tired, and when he does, Dylan Lee will step up in a huge way.
#13 Ta'Shawn James | DB
At No. 13 is assigned to Ta’Shawn James, a defensive back from Iowa State. Again, another huge addition for the UCLA secondary. Last season, the sophomore had five passes defended. something that could increase in 2026
#12 DJ Barksdale | DB
At No. 12 is cornerback DJ Barksdale, another James Madison transfer. Standing at just 5’ 9. Barksdale could be a great slot corner for the Bruins next season. If Barksdale is able to develop well over the course of the season, the Bruins will have a very strong secondary.
#11 Dante Lovett | CB
At number 11, we have Dante Lovett, a cornerback from Virginia Tech. UCLA needs to get more from its corners this season. In comes Lovett, who has the physicals to be a really good piece for UCLA if he is able to develop well. That being said, this is another huge addition to the UCLA secondary.
#10 Leland Smith | WR
At number 10 is wide receiver Leland Smith. The 6'4 receiver from San Jose State will be a bona fide game changer for the Bruins next season. He hosts elite speed, along with a height that can make him very dangerous in the red zone or deep down the field.
#9 Josh Heifer | TE
At number nine, we have Josh Phifer, another player from James Madison. The 6 ft 6 tight end should find the field a lot this season. UCLA has not really used a lot of its tight ends in the past, but this could change with a player of Phifer’s caliber.
#8 Tao Johnson
A Toa Johnson is another huge pickup for UCLA. Standing at 6'2 ft 200, he is a proven imposer in the UCLA secondary. Coming from Utah, Tao Johnson was a massive part of the Utes' defense last season. With him as a Bruin, the UCLA secondary is looking very scary.
#7 Brian Rowe Jr
At number seven, we have Brian Rowe Jr. Rowe Jr is coming from South Carolina as a three-star transfer. UCLA really hit wide receivers hard in this transfer portal, and Rowe Jr really sums up the amount of talent UCLA is bringing in at the wide receiver position.
#6 Aiden Gobaira | DL
At number six is Aiden Gobaira. Another James Madison transfer who filled a massive hole on UCLA's defensive line. At 6’5 254, Gobaira will be a huge addition to UCLA's defense. This is a great transfer for UCLA.
#5 Wayne Knight | RB
At number five is Wayne Knight. While this might seem a little low for the star running back. He will be a huge game-changer for UCLA's offense in 2026. The reason he is here is that the other players on this list will allow him to be the player he is expected to be.
#4 Riley Robell
Number four is another James Madison player. Riley Robell, an interior offensive lineman, is a huge addition for UCLA. The Bruins did not have a good run game last season, and with Robell, the Bruins have a line to support this endeavor in 2026.
#3 Sahir West | DL
Ranked number three is Sahir West. The Sun Belt player of the year was easily the biggest transfer for UCLA in terms of positional need. The Bruins desperately needed some help on the defensive line, and that was seemingly fixed with West transferring from JMU.
#2 Aidan Mizell | WR
Number two is Aiden Mizell, a four-star transfer from Florida, standing at 6 ft 1, weighing 185 lb. His speed is second to none on UCLA's roster. While he did struggle with an injury last season. He should have a great 2026 season.
#1 Sammy Omosigho | LB
The highest-rated transfer UCLA was able to land was Sammy Omosigho. The four-star linebacker from Oklahoma will surely make an impact. He played wide receiver in high school which could translate into him being a very productive coverage linebacker.
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.