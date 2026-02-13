Ranking UCLA's Transfer Additions in 2026

Bob Chesney and his UCLA staff hit the pavement at a full sprint this winter. Here are the top 15 players they were able to secure in the transfer portal.

#15 Landon Ellis | WR

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sitting at number 15 is Landon Ellis . While ranked last on this list, 15 is still not a bad spot. Out of 41 transfers, this ranking could be much worse. Ellis was fantastic for the Dukes last season, and was the leading reciever during JMU's college football playoff run.

#14 Dylan Lee | RB

Iowa State Cyclones' running back Dylan Lee (2) battle for a few yards as getting tackle by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Myles Rowser (4) during the third quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting off this list is Dylan Lee . A very unproven running back from Iowa State. We could see Lee really be a huge piece of UCLA's running back room next season. Wayne Knight will get tired, and when he does, Dylan Lee will step up in a huge way.

#13 Ta'Shawn James | DB

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Malik McClain (12) celebrates after he makes a diving catch in front of Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Ta'Shawn James (19) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

At No. 13 is assigned to Ta’Shawn James, a defensive back from Iowa State. Again, another huge addition for the UCLA secondary. Last season, the sophomore had five passes defended. something that could increase in 2026

#12 DJ Barksdale | DB

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) makes a catch for a touchdown as James Madison Dukes defensive back DJ Barksdale (32) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

At No. 12 is cornerback DJ Barksdale, another James Madison transfer. Standing at just 5’ 9. Barksdale could be a great slot corner for the Bruins next season. If Barksdale is able to develop well over the course of the season, the Bruins will have a very strong secondary.

#11 Dante Lovett | CB

Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Dante Lovett (1) runs the ball during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

At number 11, we have Dante Lovett, a cornerback from Virginia Tech. UCLA needs to get more from its corners this season. In comes Lovett, who has the physicals to be a really good piece for UCLA if he is able to develop well. That being said, this is another huge addition to the UCLA secondary.

#10 Leland Smith | WR

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) runs for a first down against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Elijah Palmer (4) during the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

At number 10 is wide receiver Leland Smith. The 6'4 receiver from San Jose State will be a bona fide game changer for the Bruins next season. He hosts elite speed, along with a height that can make him very dangerous in the red zone or deep down the field.

#9 Josh Heifer | TE

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes tight end Taylor Thompson (17) reacts with tight end Josh Phifer (89) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

At number nine, we have Josh Phifer, another player from James Madison. The 6 ft 6 tight end should find the field a lot this season. UCLA has not really used a lot of its tight ends in the past, but this could change with a player of Phifer’s caliber.

#8 Tao Johnson

Nov 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) in action during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

A Toa Johnson is another huge pickup for UCLA. Standing at 6'2 ft 200, he is a proven imposer in the UCLA secondary. Coming from Utah, Tao Johnson was a massive part of the Utes' defense last season. With him as a Bruin, the UCLA secondary is looking very scary.

#7 Brian Rowe Jr

Sep 20, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (18) catches a pass for a touchdown as Missouri Tigers cornerback Drey Norwood (12) looks on during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

At number seven, we have Brian Rowe Jr. Rowe Jr is coming from South Carolina as a three-star transfer. UCLA really hit wide receivers hard in this transfer portal, and Rowe Jr really sums up the amount of talent UCLA is bringing in at the wide receiver position.

#6 Aiden Gobaira | DL

Notre Dame defensive end Aiden Gobaira (91) during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Football game on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. Nd Football Blue Gold Game | Greg Swiercz / USA TODAY NETWORK

At number six is Aiden Gobaira. Another James Madison transfer who filled a massive hole on UCLA's defensive line. At 6’5 254, Gobaira will be a huge addition to UCLA's defense. This is a great transfer for UCLA.

#5 Wayne Knight | RB

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

At number five is Wayne Knight . While this might seem a little low for the star running back. He will be a huge game-changer for UCLA's offense in 2026. The reason he is here is that the other players on this list will allow him to be the player he is expected to be.

#4 Riley Robell

Number four is another James Madison player. Riley Robell, an interior offensive lineman, is a huge addition for UCLA. The Bruins did not have a good run game last season, and with Robell, the Bruins have a line to support this endeavor in 2026.

#3 Sahir West | DL

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass under the pressure of James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Ranked number three is Sahir West. The Sun Belt player of the year was easily the biggest transfer for UCLA in terms of positional need. The Bruins desperately needed some help on the defensive line, and that was seemingly fixed with West transferring from JMU.

#2 Aidan Mizell | WR

Florida wide receiver Aidan Mizell (11) makes yards against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Number two is Aiden Mizell, a four-star transfer from Florida, standing at 6 ft 1, weighing 185 lb. His speed is second to none on UCLA's roster. While he did struggle with an injury last season. He should have a great 2026 season.

#1 Sammy Omosigho | LB

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Sammy Omosigho (7) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The highest-rated transfer UCLA was able to land was Sammy Omosigho. The four-star linebacker from Oklahoma will surely make an impact. He played wide receiver in high school which could translate into him being a very productive coverage linebacker.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

