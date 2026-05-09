UCLA Lands 3-Star Offensive Lineman

UCLA is still not slowing down in what has been a historic transfer class.

UCLA added 3-star interior offensive lineman Gage Esty, who is ranked 106th in the state of California and 83rd at his position per 247Sports. This is now the second interior offensive lineman UCLA has landed this offseason, with the first being 4-star Jackson Roper.

Who Is Gage Etsy?

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers (58) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Esty is a very versatile offensive lineman who has taken reps at all positions along the offensive line during his time at Pacer. At 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, he has some mobility, but it is clear he still has some growing to do before becoming a full-time starter for UCLA over the next few seasons.

From his high school film, it is clear that Esty’s IQ and mobility as an offensive lineman are what make him elite. His ability to pick up blitzes effectively while creating space for ball carriers on outside zone runs is definitely something to take note of. With UCLA’s offense evolving into a more run-heavy scheme, this is a great pickup.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is also important to note that Esty has logged significant time as a pass rusher throughout his high school career. While this may not have a significant impact during his time at UCLA, it gives him an understanding of what works and what doesn’t at the position, which is an underrated part of development.

Additional Notes

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When evaluating new UCLA talent, it is important to look at the other teams that had offers on the table. Esty had only five offers, with the most notable being from Nevada, Boise State, and San Diego State. While those are not necessarily Power Four programs, both Boise State and San Diego State have been very impressive in recent seasons.

Last season at James Madison, offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy leaned heavily on the run game, led by Wayne Knight , who rushed for 1,376 yards. As mentioned earlier, UCLA will likely continue to rely more on the run game, even after Knight graduates following this season.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Since Esty has built a reputation as a very talented run blocker, we could see him move up the depth chart quickly once he arrives. However, with the amount of talent UCLA already has and is projected to bring in, the timeline before Esty sees the field consistently could be prolonged.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that this is an amazing move for UCLA. Not only does it put the Bruins at No. 3 in the nation in recruiting, but it also fits the offensive identity UCLA hopes to instill in the Chesney era .