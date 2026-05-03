UCLA Lands Its Most Talented Recruit

UCLA’s 2027 recruiting class might go down as one of the best in program history, and that is proven by its latest addition.

Enter Juju Johnson, a 4-star cornerback who is ranked 71st nationally and 8th at his position. This is by far the best prospect UCLA has landed this offseason, and that’s saying a lot considering the Bruins have already added multiple four-stars.

Who Is Juju Johnson?

4⭐️ DB Juju Johnson has committed to UCLA pic.twitter.com/wdzoQZlmi8 — Barstool UCLA (@StoolWestwood) May 2, 2026

Johnson is trending to become one of the best cornerbacks in the nation. He missed his junior season due to injury, yet he is widely regarded as one of the most talented players at his position. There’s no telling how much he could improve during his senior season.

In 2024, during his sophomore season, he recorded 23 tackles, three tackles for loss, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and one interception. He also caught eight passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns on offense. While he isn’t Travis Hunter, he clearly has the ability to play multiple positions.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Scouts project that Johnson will be a difference-maker at the Power Four level. Not only is he a strong open-field tackler, but he also attacks the ball at an elite level. Without the injury, there is an argument that he could be a top-three cornerback in the nation right now.

Additional Notes

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When evaluating any prospect, it’s important to look at the programs involved. Some notable teams include Miami, Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, and USC. Once again, UCLA has proven it can go toe-to-toe with elite programs in recruiting battles, something that was not prevalent in past coaching regimes.

What makes this even more special is that UCLA landed a top prospect from California. Johnson is ranked as a top-10 player in the state, and beating out programs like USC and California shows UCLA has a strong grip on elite in-state talent .

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This move now puts UCLA firmly within the top five in national recruiting rankings at No. 4. The only teams ahead are USC, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma. Being in the same conversation as those programs shows just how much UCLA has shifted its trajectory.

The bottom line is that UCLA landed one of the best players in this recruiting cycle. Once again, Bob Chesney has proven he is one of the top recruiters in college football. With seven months remaining until Signing Day, it is fair to say UCLA is doing everything right right now.