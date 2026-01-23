Looking at UCLA's 4 Remaining Ranked Opponents

Following UCLA's win over No. 4 Purdue the rest of their schedule looks a little less intimdating.

The Bruins have struggled to be that scary team. With the win over Purdue , UCLA has gotten a chunk of its mojo back, and moving forward, it could be enough to save the season as a whole. The Bruins have four ranked teams on their schedule, and some of them are more winnable than you might think.

No. 3 Michigan, Feb. 14

Jan 20, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard L.J. Cason (2) dribbles defended by Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

By far the most intimidating team on UCLA's schedule to round the season off. Michigan has looked amazing this season, and UCLA is just another team on their schedule. However, the same can be said about Purdue when they entered there matchup.

If UCLA is able to keep the momentum building prior to this matchup, the Bruins have a real shot at taking down No. 3 Michigan. The Wolverines are 17-1 at the time of this article, with their sole loss coming to Wisconsin, a team that beat UCLA earlier this season. Still, UCLA has a shot here.

No. 10 Michigan St, Feb. 17

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles against Indiana guard Conor Enright (5) during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State has been great this season, sitting at 17-2, with losses coming from No. 4 Duke and No. 7 Nebraska. It is clear that the Spartans mean business, and could prove to dismantle UCLA if they are unable to come and and play at a high level.

This game is very important for the Bruins, because if they fall to No. 3 Michigan the game before, they could be looking down the barrel of a losing streak. Again the Purdue win gives them some hope that they can avoid this.

No. 11 Illinois, Feb. 21

Jan 21, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) brings the ball up against Maryland Terrapins guard David Coit (8) in the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Fred Zwicky-Imagn Images | Fred Zwicky-Imagn Images

You could not put together a tougher Big Ten schedule for UCLA if you tried. In one week UCLA will have to face against the teams mentioned before, and Illinois who on paper is just as scary as the others. While not the best on this list, they still pose a threat which could threaten UCLA.

If UCLA is able to pick up a win here, or against Michigan St their resume will look miles better. Illinois will be a tall task, but they are also one of the only teams that UCLA could really threaten without needing to play exceptional basketball.

No. 7 Nebraska, March. 7

Jan 21, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort (21) shoots a three-point basket against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska has been on a roll this season; however, like Illinois, they offer a massive opportunity for UCLA build its resume. According to ESPN Analytics, UCLA has a 52.4% chance of winning this game. Making Nebraska the only team on this list that UCLA is favored to beat.

The bottom line is this is a must game win for the Bruins, while the others share in this sentiment, UCLA cannot lose to Nebraska, or this season can be considered a failure. This could also be Mick Cronin's final game as a Bruin if UCLA loses some of the other games on this list.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts toward officials after not getting a foul call in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .