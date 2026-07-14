Looking at Each Bruin Selected on Day Two of MLB Draft

The 2026 MLB Draft is now complete, and UCLA baseball had a good two days with a total of 10 players being selected.

After an amazing junior season and winning his second straight Big Ten Player of the Year award, UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky was the No. 1 overall selection by the Chicago White Sox. Other players who were selected include ace pitcher Logan Reddemann (Colorado Rockies), first baseman Mulivai Levu (Cincinnati Reds), and shortstop Roman Martin (Athletics).

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage on the field before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now moving onto day two of the MLB Draft, which covers rounds five to 20, six players were selected. When selected in the MLB Draft, a player has the option to return to school, and today, we are going to look at all the day two picks and see if anyone should come back.

Cal Randall - St. Louis Cardinals

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins pitcher Cal Randall (28) pitches against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the fifth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cal Randall was one of the best relief pitchers in all of college baseball last season. Randall appeared in 34 games, pitching 31 innings and posting a 3.19 ERA with 57 strikeouts and 19 walks.

With Randall having a good junior season with the Bruins and being a Third Team All-Big Ten selection, I think he will stay with the Cardinals and sign his contract.

Will Gasparino - Philadelphia Phillies

Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; West outfielder Will Gasparino (23) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

In his lone season with the Bruins after transferring from Texas, Gasparino was named a NCBWA First Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten. In 58 games, the 6'6" outfielder hit for a career-best .314 average with 12 doubles, 20 home runs, 64 RBI, a .659 SLG%, and a .412 OBP%.

Given how well he performed this season for the Bruins, Gasparino will likely remain with the Phillies and sign his MLB contract.

Dean West - Toronto Blue Jays

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins left fielder Dean West (36) and center fielder Payton Brennan (11) and right fielder A.J. Salgado (24) wait out a pitching change against the LSU Tigers during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dean West was the leadoff hitter for the Bruins last season and was a “glue guy” on the roster. However, West had a down year, with a career-low .277 batting average, 65 hits, a .417 slugging percentage, and another career low in OBP at .418.

Coming into last year, West was looked at as a player who could take that next step, but he unfortunately went in the wrong direction. West should return to UCLA, as a bounce-back senior season could really help his draft stock for next year's MLB Draft.

Cashel Dugger - Washington Nationals

Orleans catcher Cashel Dugger looks over at the bench after catching a foul by hit by Niko Brine of Harwich. Cape League baseball July 29 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dugger was a very reliable defensive catcher for the Bruins, which earned him a selection in the ninth round by the Nationals. However, his numbers up at the plate do need some work, as Dugger hit .251 with a .378 on-base percentage and 39 RBIs in 52 starts behind the plate this season.

His defense behind the plate got him drafted by the Nationals; his offense is what held him back. Dugger should return to school, as an improved bat could raise his draft stock in the 2027 MLB Draft.

Michael Barnett - Minnesota Twins

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins starting pitcher Michael Barnett (55) pitches against the Murray State Racers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's just get this out of the way: Barnett has just graduated and will not be able to return to the Bruins. That said, he had a good year, striking out 58 batters and allowing one earned run or fewer in seven of his 16 outings.

Barnett will provide the Twins with good depth in their farm system, and his four years of experience could help him move up through the system faster than other players.

Justin Lee - Philadelphia Phillies

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage watches the team warm up before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through his first two years as a Bruin, it was tough to watch him on the mound with a 7.19 ERA in 71.1 innings pitched. However, this past season, Lee looked much more comfortable as a reliever, posting a 3.26 ERA over 19.1 innings.

Lee should return to UCLA, as another good year could raise his draft stock and help him avoid being a late-round selection.