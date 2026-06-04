Way-Too-Early 2027 UCLA Baseball Lineup Projections
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UCLA baseball was the number one team in the country throughout the regular season, with a 48-6 record and a 28-2 mark in the Big Ten. The Bruins would then move on to the Big Ten Tournament, where they won each game in walk-off fashion, en route to the program's first Big Ten Championship.
Now, the Bruins will be watching a team hold up the championship trophy from the couch, as they would be the second number one overall seed to be eliminated from the tournament, just like Vanderbilt was last year.
UCLA would lose its first game to Saint Mary’s 3-2, as the bats couldn't get going, holding them to just six hits. The Bruins would have a bounce-back victory against Virginia Tech to keep their championship hopes alive, but would fall at their own game against Saint Mary’s once again.
Now, John Savage will need to go into this offseason with the expectation of losing key pieces, including Roch Cholowsky and Logan Reddemann, who are projected first-round picks. With so much change projected onto the roster for next season, let's see what the starting roster could look like.
Ace Pitcher - Wylan Moss
Moss just finished his sophomore season with the Bruins, and while he wasn't a starting pitcher through the majority of the year, when Logan Reddemann went down with an injury, Moss stepped up. In the postseason, the bats were silenced for the Bruins, while Moss also silenced the opposing bats and will be looked at as the starting pitcher, with Reddemann projected to leave.
Catcher - Cashel Dugger
Dugger has been reliable at the plate but is best known for his defense behind it, as he was a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award. Dugger is talented enough to be looked at on the next level, but another year to work on his bat will do wonders for his draft stock next season.
First Base - Transfer
Mulivai Levu is projected to leave for the MLB draft, and manager John Savage has two incoming freshmen on the roster. While I like both John Sullivan and Jake Kim, they aren't ready right out of the gate, and Savage will need more experience at first base.
Second Base - Aiden Aguayo
Aguayo just finished his freshman season, appearing in 30 games, mostly at second base, and finished the year with a .243 batting average, 22 hits, and 20 RBI. Aguayo showed promise in his freshman year and should be looked at as the starting second baseman next season.
Shortstop - Transfer
Roch Cholowsky is going to leave for the MLB Draft, and there isn't anyone on the roster who has proven that he could start at shortstop. Colton Hadfield and Braden Jones are the two incoming freshmen, but savage should look at bringing in some from the portal who can start right away.
Third Base - Transfer
Similar to shortstop, Roman Martin is projected to leave for MLB, and there aren't many on the roster who have proven they can start at third, and Savage should go into the portal.
Right Field - Aidan Espinoza
Espinoza finished his sophomore year with the Bruins, where he was mostly listed as the designated hitter. This year, I predict he will have more opportunities to play in the outfield for the Bruins next year.
Center Field - Trey Gudoy
Gudoy was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school and showed flashes of being a great hitter and fielder in his freshman season, posting a .273 batting average, 18 hits, and seven RBIs.
Left Field - Dean West
West was the Bruins' leadoff hitter last season and is a great veteran voice in the locker room. West is both a good hitter and a good fielder, and when he gets on base, he is a threat with his speed and base-running.
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Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.