Way-Too-Early 2027 UCLA Baseball Lineup Projections

UCLA baseball was the number one team in the country throughout the regular season, with a 48-6 record and a 28-2 mark in the Big Ten. The Bruins would then move on to the Big Ten Tournament, where they won each game in walk-off fashion, en route to the program's first Big Ten Championship.

Now, the Bruins will be watching a team hold up the championship trophy from the couch, as they would be the second number one overall seed to be eliminated from the tournament, just like Vanderbilt was last year.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage watches the team warm up before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

UCLA would lose its first game to Saint Mary’s 3-2, as the bats couldn't get going, holding them to just six hits. The Bruins would have a bounce-back victory against Virginia Tech to keep their championship hopes alive, but would fall at their own game against Saint Mary’s once again.

Now, John Savage will need to go into this offseason with the expectation of losing key pieces, including Roch Cholowsky and Logan Reddemann, who are projected first-round picks. With so much change projected onto the roster for next season, let's see what the starting roster could look like.

Ace Pitcher - Wylan Moss

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins pitcher Wylan Moss (18) pitches during the fifth inning against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Moss just finished his sophomore season with the Bruins, and while he wasn't a starting pitcher through the majority of the year, when Logan Reddemann went down with an injury, Moss stepped up. In the postseason, the bats were silenced for the Bruins, while Moss also silenced the opposing bats and will be looked at as the starting pitcher, with Reddemann projected to leave.

Catcher - Cashel Dugger

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins catcher Cashel Dugger (40) signals after hitting a double against the Murray State Racers during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Dugger has been reliable at the plate but is best known for his defense behind it, as he was a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award. Dugger is talented enough to be looked at on the next level, but another year to work on his bat will do wonders for his draft stock next season.

First Base - Transfer

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage on the field before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Mulivai Levu is projected to leave for the MLB draft, and manager John Savage has two incoming freshmen on the roster. While I like both John Sullivan and Jake Kim, they aren't ready right out of the gate, and Savage will need more experience at first base.

Second Base - Aiden Aguayo

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Murray State Racers head coach Dan Skirka and UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage meet with umpires before the game at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Aguayo just finished his freshman season, appearing in 30 games, mostly at second base, and finished the year with a .243 batting average, 22 hits, and 20 RBI. Aguayo showed promise in his freshman year and should be looked at as the starting second baseman next season.

Shortstop - Transfer

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) walks to the dugout before the restart of the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Roch Cholowsky is going to leave for the MLB Draft, and there isn't anyone on the roster who has proven that he could start at shortstop. Colton Hadfield and Braden Jones are the two incoming freshmen, but savage should look at bringing in some from the portal who can start right away.

Third Base - Transfer

Jun 24, 2013; Omaha, NE, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) looks on in the dugout before game 1 of the College World Series finals against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images | Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

Similar to shortstop, Roman Martin is projected to leave for MLB, and there aren't many on the roster who have proven they can start at third, and Savage should go into the portal.

Right Field - Aidan Espinoza

Jun 24, 2013; Omaha, NE, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (far right) stands on the foul line with his team during the national anthem before game 1 of the College World Series finals against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images | Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

Espinoza finished his sophomore year with the Bruins, where he was mostly listed as the designated hitter. This year, I predict he will have more opportunities to play in the outfield for the Bruins next year.

Center Field - Trey Gudoy

Jun 24, 2013; Omaha, NE, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) looks on from the dugout before game 1 of the College World Series finals against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images | Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

Gudoy was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school and showed flashes of being a great hitter and fielder in his freshman season, posting a .273 batting average, 18 hits, and seven RBIs.

Left Field - Dean West

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins left fielder Dean West (36) sits in the dugout in the rain during a storm delay in the fourth inning against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

West was the Bruins' leadoff hitter last season and is a great veteran voice in the locker room. West is both a good hitter and a good fielder, and when he gets on base, he is a threat with his speed and base-running.