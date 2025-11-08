UCLA Looking To Flip 2026 Defensive Lineman From Princeton
UCLA interim head coach Tim Skipper and general manager Khary Darlington have been working tirelessly to add talent to the Bruins' 2026 class ahead of Early National Signing Day.
Even without a permanent head coach, UCLA has found success on the recruiting trail, flipping the commitments of two prospects and regaining commitments from two former decommits. However, the Bruins aren't satisfied, as they are now targeting a 2026 defensive lineman who is currently committed to Princeton.
Could the Bruins Flip a 2026 Defensive Lineman Princeton Commit?
On November 6, UCLA extended an offer to James Moffat, a 2026 defensive lineman prospect from Crespi High School in Encino, California. Moffat shared on X that his offer from the Bruins came after a conversation with Darlington, writing, Blessed to receive an offer from UCLA after talking to [Khary Darlington]!
Moffat has been committed to Princeton since June 24 and hadn't seen much traction in his recruitment until the UCLA offer came in. He doesn't hold a star rating on 247Sports or Rivals, but it appears the Bruins are still making a push to flip him.
Shortly after he received the offer from UCLA, the young defensive lineman spoke with Rivals' Adam Gorney. He explained to Gorney that, as a California kid, he had always dreamed of playing for the Bruins.
- “I was pretty hyped about that," Moffat told Gorney. "It’s a big-time thing for me. It’s UCLA and I’ve grown up in LA and I’ve been here my whole life so it’s been kind of a dream school for me.”
After UCLA parted ways with former head coach DeShaun Foster, the Bruins lost 12 commits in their 2026 class. While two have recommitted, Darlington and the recruiting staff have worked hard to add more talent to the class late in the cycle.
Moffat would be a solid addition to UCLA's 2026 class, but they face some competition to land him. He told Gorney that since the Bruins offered him, he's picked up interest from Arizona, Arizona State, Washington, and Notre Dame.
While none of those schools have officially offered him, Moffat told Gorney that he will evaluate his choices and likely make a decision in early December. He also noted that as of right now, he's still committed to Princeton, but he's seriously considering his other options.
- “I’ve talked to my dad, we’re in this together, so we’re thinking about making a decision probably in early December if not maybe a little later,” Moffat told Gorney. “I’m still committed to Princeton currently but if I’m being totally honest it’s definitely something I’m thinking a lot about right now.”
The Bruins currently have one defensive lineman committed in the 2026 cycle, so adding Moffat would be an excellent way for them to round out their class before Early National Signing Day.
