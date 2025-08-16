Can Madden Iamaleava Reach 2nd-String Status?
While UCLA's starting quarterback position is set, much of the talk around the position out of fall camp has been about who will back up Nico Iamaleava. DeShaun Foster hasn't been keen on revealing any names, but a surprise contender may be brewing.
Ole Miss transfer Pierce Clarkson? Returning redshirt sophomore Luke Duncan? What about Iamaleava's younger brother, Madden, a true freshman? Well, it may be a long shot, but Foster detailed how much the former Arkansas signee has been progressing throughout camp.
"He's good because he had a whole spring," Foster said of Madden during Wednesday's media availability. "He had a full spring at Arkansas, so it's good that he was able to get reps. He came in here and learned the offense, and you can see his growth. Each practice, he's getting better and better and more vocal and trying to assert his leadership with the group that he goes in there with."
It might be a long shot, but the younger Iamaleava certainly has a ton of upside. Reports out of the Razorbacks' spring camp revealed that the true freshman solidified himself as Arkansas' third-string signal-caller, which is very impressive for a true freshman in a program like Arkansas.
Madden came to Westwood on the heels of his older brother making the move. He is a four-star quarterback for the class of 2025.
Foster on Backup QB Battle
Foster updated us on how the battle is going on Wednesday, also.
"It's progressing, it's still open," Foster said on the battle for No. 2. "There's four guys back there trying to put their best foot forward for that opportunity. Tino [Sunseri]'s mix and matching and rotating them just to find out who can play and who's being resilient and taking advantage of their reps."
Much like last time he was posed to question on how the battle is going, Foster refused to divulge names.
"Mostly just to see who is able to command, perform, get the best out of their reps, really," Foster said at the beginning of fall camp in Costa Mesa. "It's a lot of young guys that haven't had any game experience, so we're just going to put them through the ringer, and I'm excited about that."
