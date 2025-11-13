UCLA's Next Opposing QB Headlines Position Power Ranking
The UCLA Bruins (3-6, 3-3 Big Ten) through nine games this season have played some of the best quarterbacks in the nation, liken Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Utah's Devon Dampier, but Saturday's clash against No. 1 Ohio State lines them up against maybe the sport's best.
ESPN's Bill Connelly re-ranked every Power Four quarterback in college football, and the football and analytical wizard deemed Buckeyes signal-caller Julian Sayin as the best at the position, ranking him No. 1.
The Bruins take on Sayin and first-ranked Ohio State on the road this Saturday, just a few weeks after taking on Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, who sits at No. 3 on Connelly's rankings.
What Connelly Said About Sayin:
- "It's always hard to grade the guys who have the best supporting cast. Alabama's Mac Jones produced the best Total QBR of the decade in 2020 but lost the Heisman vote to one of his teammates, and if star receiver Jeremiah Smith continues to produce as he has of late (past two games: 16 catches, 260 yards, three touchdowns) he might prevent Sayin from winning the award as well.
- "But as Ohio State has opened up the playbook and asked more of Sayin, he has responded with near perfection. He's first in the nation in Total QBR, completion rate (80.9%) and success rate (62.0%)"
- "Even with Smith and other star-caliber players at his disposal, his accuracy is incredible. This pass placement map has about as tight a radius as you'll ever see, even if some away-from-the-body catches also prove the awesomeness of his receivers."
Sayin shot up from No. 11 on the last iteration of these rankings and has a season QBR of 91.1. He's thrown for 2,491 yards, rushed for 56 non-sack yards and has 24 total touchdowns. Needless to say, UCLA will have its hands full in Columbus this week.
Ohio State's Week 11
The outright No. 1 team in the country continued on its dominant path by going on the road and handling Purdue, 34-10. Julian Sayin further bolstered his Heisman bid by throwing for 303 yards and a touchdown. Sayin's only touchdown was to Jeremiah Smith, who finished with 10 catches for 137 yards.
Ohio State plays host to UCLA in Columbus this week, and UCLA's chances of pulling off an upset similar to the one it had against No. 7 Penn State are about as slim as its chances at making a bowl game -- not good.
ESPN Analytics gives the Bruins a 1.7% chance as beating the Buckeyes. Much like the entirety of the season, the odds are heavily against UCLA.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.