Iamaleava Draws Inspiration From NFL Stars Who Mirror His Playstyle
On the surface, it may not quite seem like UCLA's star transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava is a fiery competitor, but he is. And his appearances at Big Ten Media Days proved as much.
Across all of UCLA's media appearances on Thursday, the Bruins showed the world that they are ready to shake the landscape of college football, and Iamaleava is at the helm.
A quarterback of his caliber, and, quite frankly, his level of polarization, most likely leans on a few strong inspirations, and the redshirt sophomore signal-caller revealed the NFL quarterbacks that he's leaned on and looks up to as he aims to have another stellar year.
"My dad has a lot to do with that; my mom, too," Iamaleava said of his inspirations. "I think I've got both of their personalities, kinda 50/50. Mentors, the guys that play the position. My 3DQB family, guys like my guy Taylor Kelly, he trains a lot of the top guys in the league.
"Jayden Daniels has been another one that I've looked up to since a young pup. I've trained with him for a while now. Guys like Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, those three are the main guys. I haven't got the chance to be around Tua [Tagovailoa], but I'd love to get around Tua to pick his brain too."
A great theme of the players that Iamaleava looks up to is that they all mimic the type of quarterback he is -- an athletic slinger that is able to extend plays with his legs. Surely, for Iamaleava, that is a great place to draw inspiration from.
Iamaleava made his way to the Bruins after a public dispute with the Volunteers over his name, image and likeness resulted in his departure. Iamaleava was at the wrong end of negative public discourse and is now one of the most polarizing college football talents ahead of the next season.
To amplify things, Iamaleava joins a revamped UCLA culture under Foster ahead of their second season in the Big Ten Conference. Foster finished his debut coaching season with a 5-7 record but has since changed the trajectory of the program in his first full offseason, conjuring up UCLA's best recruiting class in over a decade.
This coming 2025 season, however, will be highlighted by Iamaleava. Despite the headlines, he had a standout freshman season with the Vols, leading them to a 10-3 record and their first College Football Playoff appearance. Naturally, the UCLA signal-caller is the Bruins' most sought after prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and keep up with everything UCLA out of the Big Ten Media Days this week!
Weigh in on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.