Breaking Down UCLA's Potentially Underrated Breakout Candidate

The Bruins have a lot of players on their roster who are capable of a major breakout season.

One player who has flown under the radar this offseason and could be astronomically important for this UCLA team is returner Eric Dailey Jr.

Dailey Jr. Could Have His Breakout Season

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dailey was one of the most solid pieces last season for Mick Cronin and the Bruins, averaging 11.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He’s a versatile stretch big who can shoot and play in multiple positions on the floor.

This roster seems to be flexible at just about every position, as the Bruins have multiple players who can play in various roles. Dailey will be the starting power forward, no doubt, but with a smaller roster this season, his role could be interesting.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights center John Bol (7) shoots the ball against UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dailey Jr. has a full skill set that will complement almost any lineup Mick Cronin and Co. can throw out on the floor. He can space the floor and shoot well, and there is a legitimate chance he could lead this team in scoring.

Why This Season Could Be Special

There is one piece of evidence against why we could see Dailey Jr. take that next step. Last season, Dailey was already productive, and the season before last, he had essentially the same stats with little to no growth in production.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The difference between this year and the rest is the complementary pieces around him. He doesn’t have the pressure to deliver as a scorer because of the supporting cast around him, and that freedom could benefit him and the team greatly.

If Xavier Booker needs to operate in and around the paint, Dailey can space the floor. If UCLA wants to play smaller, which it seems they’ll have to, Dailey can provide versatility without giving up any offensive ability. Dailey can create mismatches on the floor, and I believe we could see him take the next step this season in terms of defense and all-around scoring.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) shoots a free throw in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA has plenty of players who could put up big numbers this season. When I think about who could lead this team in scoring, I believe there are legitimate cases for three or four different players.

This team will be fun to watch this season, and if Eric Dailey Jr. can take a step forward as a senior, he could become one of the most important pieces for this UCLA roster.